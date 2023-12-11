IONOS Group SE, formerly IONOS TOPCO SE, is a Germany-based company, which provides Website hosting services. It offers a portfolio of Web presence, productivity and cloud solutions, supported by customer care and required infrastructure. The Company's brand includes arsys, fasthosts, home.pl, InterNet X, IONOS, sedo.com, STRATO, united domains, we22 and WORLD4YOU through which, it offers range of Website hosting products, such as e-mail solutions and high-end servers in different countries including Germany, Spain, Great Britain and the United States. It serves private users as well as high-end products for small-and medium-sized businesses.