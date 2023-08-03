EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

IONOS with successful first half-year 2023



03.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Customers in the first half-year: + 105,000 to 6.1 million

Revenues: + 12.5% (yoy) from EUR 629.8m to EUR 708.6m

EBITDA: + 20.0% (yoy) from EUR 170.1m to EUR 204.0m

Adjusted EBITDA: + 10.7% (yoy) from EUR 181.4m to EUR 200.8m

Guidance 2023 confirmed

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 3 August 2023. IONOS Group SE, the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has continued its successful growth course in the first half of 2023. This is reflected both in the positive development of revenues and EBITDA in H1 2023 as well as an increase in the number of customers by 105,000 to 6.1 million.

The company's revenues increased by 12.5% from EUR 629.8 million (H1 2022) to EUR 708.6 million in the first half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased by 10.7% to EUR 200.8 million despite continued high marketing expenses, in particular to further build brand awareness for IONOS. Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.3% in H1 2023 was only slightly below the same period last year (H1 2022: 28.8%).

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.68[2] in H1 2023 compared to EUR 0.39 in H1 2022.

In addition to the continued strong growth of the aftermarket business, the increase in revenues is mainly due to the positive development of the new customer business and the successful cross-selling and up-selling of existing customers.

Products and innovations

IONOS Group SE stands for innovative, web-based products and applications. In addition to constantly optimising and ensuring the reliable operation of all services, the programmers, product managers and technical administrators have worked on numerous projects in the areas of Cloud Solutions and Web Presence & Productivity. These include, for example, the expansion of "Database-as-a-Service" with MongoDB as a document-based NoSQL database, the introduction of the pen source solution "Managed Stackable" as the first managed big data product and the launch of a text generator with AI technology in the MyWebsite website builder. IONOS is planning a series of further AI product innovations for the second half of the year.

Outlook 2023

Following the successful conclusion of the first half of the year, IONOS Group SE confirms its guidance for 2023 and continues to expect revenues to increase by approximately 10% in constant currency year-on-year to approximately EUR 1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by at least 10% and the adjusted EBITDA margin by at least 27%.

In the second half of the year, and particularly in the fourth quarter, IONOS plans to increase its marketing spend to further build brand awareness, including new TV campaigns in the Group's key target markets, some of which were planned in the first half-year 2023.

Quarterly development: Change compared to the same quarter of the previous year

in EUR k Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Revenue 323,835 339,322 353,794 354,850 318,391 11.5 % EBITDA 88,813 61,495 92,752 111,263 83,969 32.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 94,352 69,892 86,205 114,644 89,605 27.9 % EBIT 60,763 34,013 65,871 84,512 55,358 52.7 %

[1] Adjusted for investments in the expansion of the product portfolio, increased expenses for adjusted special items, in particular the replacement of United Internet Group systems in the context of the establishment of the IONOS Group as an independent group, costs in connection with IPO preparations, and further special items, such as expenses in the context of employee stock option programmes.

[2]EPS excluding non-cash valuation effects from the contingent purchase price liability (H1 2023: +EUR 0.26; H1 2022: +EUR 0.06). For comparability reasons, the EPS was calculated for H1 2022 as well as for Q2 2023 based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding of 116,084 thousand. This average reflects the capital increase from EUR 360,001 to EUR 140,000,000 from company funds on 1 February 2023.





About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company serves 6.1 million customers and operates across

18 markets in Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. With its Web Presence & Productivity portfolio, IONOS acts as a 'one-stop shop' for all digitalisation needs: from domains and web hosting to classic website builders and do-it-yourself solutions, from e-commerce to online marketing tools. In addition, the company offers Cloud Solutions to enterprises who are looking to move to the cloud as their businesses evolve.



