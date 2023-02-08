Advanced search
    IOS   DE000A3E00M1

IONOS GROUP SE

(IOS)
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-02-06
20.50 EUR    0.00%
RPT: IONOS Group SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/08/2023 | 11:17am EST
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: IONOS Group SE / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
IONOS Group SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.02.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IONOS Group SE enters into loan agreement with holding company and subsidiary in light of initial public offering

Montabaur, 8 February 2023. IONOS Group SE entered into a loan agreement ("Shareholder Loan Agreement") with United Internet AG and IONOS Holding SE on 27 January 2023 in connection with its initial public offering (IPO), under which United Internet AG acts as lender, IONOS Holding SE acts as borrower and IONOS Group SE acts as guarantor. United Internet AG holds a 63.8% interest in IONOS Group SE; IONOS Group SE in turn holds all shares in IONOS Holding SE. 21.2% of the shares of IONOS Group SE are held by WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp, domiciled in Luxembourg. The remaining 15% of the shares are free float shares. The agreement is connected to the IPO of IONOS Group SE.

The new Shareholder Loan Agreement replaces three existing loan agreements between the companies, concluded on 26 January 2017, 26 March 2017 and 17 August 2018, respectively. The total loan amount under the Shareholder Loan Agreement is EUR 1.245 billion and corresponds to the aggregate amount outstanding under the mentioned agreements. An interest rate of 6.75% p.a. applies, to be paid quarterly. Without voluntary early payments, to which IONOS Holding SE is entitled without additional prepayment fees due for this, full repayment is therefore expected by 15 December 2026. IONOS Holding SE must repay the loan from available excess cash for each calendar year.

United Internet AG is entitled to terminate the Shareholder Loan Agreement if it holds less than 50% of the shares in IONOS Group SE, or IONOS Group SE holds less than 50% of the shares in IONOS Holding SE. In addition, United Internet AG has a right of termination for good cause, such as a breach of the Shareholder Loan Agreement by the other parties.

The Shareholder Loan Agreement has become effective today, the first day of trading of the shares of IONOS Group SE on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. All board approvals on the part of United Internet AG, IONOS Group SE and IONOS Holding SE required for the conclusion of the Shareholder Loan Agreement have been granted.

Montabaur, 8 February 2023

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board (Vorstand)


 

Further information:

About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company serves around six million customers and operates across 18 markets in Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. With its Web Presence & Productivity portfolio, IONOS acts as a 'one-stop shop' for all digitalization needs: from domains and web hosting to classic website builders and do-it-yourself solutions, from e-commerce to online marketing tools. In addition, the company offers Cloud Solutions to enterprises who are looking to move to the cloud as their businesses evolve.

 

IONOS press

Andreas Maurer

Phone: +49 2602 96-1275

press@ionos-group.com

 

IONOS Investor Relations

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

 


08.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1555323  08.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
