KARLSRUHE/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Renewed leaps in sales and operating profit in the third quarter make the internet service provider Ionos more optimistic for 2023. Full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for special items are now expected to rise by 13 percent to around 390 million euros, as the United Internet subsidiary announced in Karlsruhe on Friday. The margin is expected to be around 27.5 percent - the Management Board had previously communicated a margin of at least 27 percent with earnings growth of around ten percent. The managers continue to expect an increase in turnover for the current year of around one tenth to around 1.4 billion euros.

Between July and September, turnover climbed by 8.1% to 350.1 million euros as a result of increased customer numbers and was roughly in line with what industry experts had expected. The adjusted operating result increased by almost 12% to around 105.5 million euros and was therefore slightly worse than expected. In the fourth quarter, the company intends to spend even more money on increasing its brand awareness./ngu/men/he