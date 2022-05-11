Log in
    IONQ   US46222L1089

IONQ, INC.

(IONQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:17:51 am EDT
4.695 USD   -3.79%
10:02aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/10The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/05IONQ ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating IonQ, Inc. on Behalf of IonQ Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) on Behalf of Investors

05/11/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IONQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a research report alleging, among other things, that IonQ is a “scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business.” It further claimed that the Company’ reported “[f]ictitious ‘revenue’ via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping.”

On this news, IonQ’s stock fell $0.71, or 9%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased IonQ securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -62,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 965 M 965 M -
EV / Sales 2022 47,5x
EV / Sales 2023 33,3x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 74,2%
Technical analysis trends IONQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,88 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 294%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Jungsang Kim Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Monroe Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONQ, INC.-70.78%965
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-34.23%166 133
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-56.67%18 589
ANAPLAN, INC.41.31%9 749
DYNATRACE, INC.-47.80%9 001
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-39.42%6 435