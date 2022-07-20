IonQ Announces Expansion with First European and Israeli Entities

New wholly owned subsidiaries will support initiatives among European & Israeli customers and partners

Former IBM EU program director, Noam Zakay, to lead European business development and sales efforts throughout the region

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced the creation of its first European and Israeli entities in support of growing regional investments in quantum computing. The German and Israeli-based entities, IonQ GmBH and IonQ Israel LTD, will provide IonQ’s industry-leading quantum systems to various European companies, states, and governments.

“With our new German and Israeli presence, we believe IonQ is well positioned to support global commercial partners as they take advantage of our world-class, trapped-ion systems for a multitude of industries,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO, IonQ. “By incorporating in Germany and Israel, we are taking steps to truly embed ourselves within the European and Israeli tech ecosystem, democratizing access to quantum and creating new pathways to pursue curiosity. We are being clear – IonQ has a long-term commitment to the regions.”

To lead the new German and Israeli entities, IonQ has hired Noam Zakay as its new Managing Director, IonQ GmBH. Noam joins IonQ after working as a Business Development Executive at IBM for nearly three decades, where he most recently served as the Program Director of IBM Quantum Europe. Noam is based out of Haifa, Israel and will oversee business development and sales throughout the region.

“Having been in the enterprise space for nearly thirty years – the last five of which was spent working on quantum initiatives – I can attest firsthand that quantum is not some far-fetched idea; rather, it’s here and being used by some of the world’s largest companies to redefine existing processes and develop creative solutions,” said Zakay. “IonQ is a globally recognized leader in the quantum space thanks to the utility it delivers, and I look forward to helping drive their business growth and adoption across the European region.”

“Noam is an incredible technical leader and business developer, whose reputation for quantum far precedes him throughout the region,” said Chapman. “His experience managing business growth and partnership will be an incredible asset to IonQ, especially as we look to scale operations and further embed ourselves within the global community.”

Today’s announcement follows IonQ’s recent publication of results from its joint research project with GE on the application of quantum in risk analysis, as well as the company’s unveiling of its latest Forte quantum computing system.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 20 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ’s position to support global commercial partners through its newly formed wholly owned subsidiaries; IonQ’s ability to successfully expand its operations throughout Europe and Israel; adoption of IonQ’s quantum computing systems across Europe; the potential impact newly hired employees or contractors will have on IonQ’s plan to expand throughout Europe and Israel; IonQ’s market opportunity and anticipated growth; and the commercial benefits to customers of using quantum computing solutions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

