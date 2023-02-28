Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IonQ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IONQ   US46222L1089

IONQ, INC.

(IONQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:35:38 2023-02-28 pm EST
4.750 USD   +2.59%
04:26pIonQ Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
08:14aIonQ to Present on Multi-Core Quantum Networks for QED-C's Quantum Marketplace Webinar Series
BU
01/24IonQ Announces Key Involvement at Seattle's Northwest Quantum Nexus Summit 2023, Shares Vision for New Seattle-Area Campus
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IonQ Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/28/2023 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that Thomas Kramer, Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Shapiro, Vice President of FP&A and Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company’s discussion will begin at 6:20 PM ET / 3:20 PM PT and the webcast link will be available on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ Aria is the latest in a line of cutting-edge commercial quantum systems, boasting industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IONQ, INC.
04:26pIonQ Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
08:14aIonQ to Present on Multi-Core Quantum Networks for QED-C's Quantum Marketplace Webinar ..
BU
01/24IonQ Announces Key Involvement at Seattle's Northwest Quantum Nexus Summit 2023, Shares..
AQ
01/24French quantum computer startup PASQAL raises 100 million euros
RE
01/23IonQ Announces Key Involvement at Seattle's Northwest Quantum Nexus Summit 2023, Shares..
BU
01/23IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by t..
AQ
01/20IonQ to Open Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in Washington
MT
01/20IonQ to Open Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in Seattle
MT
01/20IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by t..
BU
01/20IonQ, Inc. to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IONQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 39,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 926 M 926 M -
EV / Sales 2022 84,4x
EV / Sales 2023 40,5x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart IONQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
IonQ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IONQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,63 $
Average target price 9,40 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Jungsang Kim Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Monroe Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONQ, INC.34.20%926
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.23.04%161 672
CLOUDFLARE, INC.33.29%19 905
DYNATRACE, INC.12.35%12 438
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-10.04%6 668
NUTANIX, INC.7.83%6 464