    IONQ   US46222L1089

IONQ, INC.

(IONQ)
05:39pm EDT 2023-05-10
6.885 USD   -0.94%
05:39pIonQ Announces Pat Tang as New VP of Research & Development
BU
05/04 IonQ and Fidelity Center for Applied Technology Announce Development of Scalable Quantum State Preparation for Monte Carlo Algorithms
BU
05/04IonQ and Fidelity Center for Applied Technology Announce Development of Scalable Quantum State Preparation for Monte Carlo Algorithms
CI
IonQ Announces Pat Tang as New VP of Research & Development

05/10/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Tang’s addition bolsters IonQ’s leadership in cutting-edge quantum technology

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced the hiring of Pat Tang as Vice President of Research and Development (VP R&D). As VP R&D at IonQ, Tang will lead the company’s technical exploration efforts, with a particular emphasis on developing and validating highly impactful technologies that will shape the future of IonQ’s cutting-edge systems.

Tang joins IonQ with over 23 years of technology experience, most recently as an Engineering Vice President at Amazon Lab126. At Lab126, he led engineering teams behind the Kindle, Echo, FireTV, and emerging devices group. Previously, as a team lead at Apple, Tang designed and managed the testing and development of several hardware products.

“We're thrilled to welcome Pat to IonQ's leadership team. With a successful career at Amazon and Apple, Pat has successfully been at the forefront of building innovative technologies and scaling their application to address customer needs and demand. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with quantum computing,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ.

Tang has a diverse background that includes multi-touch sensor architecture, RF design and reliability engineering. He earned his PhD in the solid-state physics group at Imperial College London and most recently founded Project Mustard Seed, a charity dedicated to providing shelter and education to those in need.

“I am excited to be joining IonQ during this pivotal moment in the quantum computing industry,” said Tang. “Throughout my career, I have been deeply passionate about pushing the boundaries of what was once thought impossible in engineering and using technology to solve complex challenges. At IonQ, I see an extraordinary opportunity to build on that passion and work alongside an exceptionally talented team to accelerate the development of quantum computing. I look forward to playing a role in this exciting journey with IonQ.”

Today’s announcement follows recent news that IonQ has hired Rima Alameddine, formerly of NVIDIA, as Chief Revenue Officer and appointed Wendy Thomas, CEO of Secureworks, to the IonQ Board of Directors. Additionally, in 2023 IonQ announced new results from a recent customer partnership on quantum Monte Carlo algorithms and a new agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Quantum Research Center - Technology Innovation Institute (QRC-TII) to enable the testing and execution of quantum algorithms, among others. For more information, visit investors.ionq.com/news.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ Aria is the latest in a line of cutting-edge commercial quantum systems, boasting industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to customer needs and demand; and the company’s technical exploration efforts and validation of technology. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -97,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 282 M 1 282 M -
EV / Sales 2023 60,4x
EV / Sales 2024 30,8x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 87,0%
