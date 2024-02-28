Scannell’s nearly four decades of sales experience at Dell Technologies will play a crucial role in helping IonQ navigate its next phase of growth and innovation

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced the appointment of Bill Scannell, President of Global Sales and Customer Operations at Dell Technologies, to its Board of Directors. As a member of the Board of Directors, Scannell will provide input and direction for IonQ’s system sales strategy and help strengthen the company’s leadership position in the quantum economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228956459/en/

Bill Scannell, President of Global Sales and Customer Operations at Dell Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors, as his decades of sales experience at Dell Technologies will prove instrumental in how IonQ engages with our current and future user base,” said IonQ CEO Peter Chapman. “IonQ is well on its way towards achieving our goals of quantum advantage and mass system availability, and Bill’s guidance will play a pivotal role in how we develop and sell systems that can tackle customers’ most complex problems.”

Scannell is a seasoned Dell executive, bringing four decades of commercial and executive leadership experience to IonQ’s Board of Directors. As President of Global Sales and Customer Operations at Dell Technologies, he oversees an organization of nearly 24,000 sales team members, driving global growth and delivering technology solutions to organizations in 180 countries worldwide. Bill's track record of success in driving global market expansion and customer-focused initiatives will be invaluable as IonQ continues to scale its operations and enter new markets.

"It is an honor to join IonQ's Board of Directors and I look forward to actively supporting the growth of a company with such tremendous commercial potential," said Scannell. "Quantum computing has become a top priority for enterprise customers, and I am excited to help IonQ accelerate its growth trajectory and deliver quantum solutions to customers worldwide."

Today’s announcement follows IonQ’s opening of the first U.S. quantum computing manufacturing facility in Seattle and recent technical achievement of #AQ35 a year ahead of schedule. Current customers taking advantage of IonQ’s quantum systems include Airbus, Hyundai Motors, and the United States Air Force Research Laboratory.

To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-ready.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 35 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

