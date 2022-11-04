Advanced search
    IONQ   US46222L1089

IONQ, INC.

(IONQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:04 2022-11-04 pm EDT
5.165 USD   +0.10%
03:26pIonQ Chief Scientist to Present at Bank of America AI/Disruptive Technology Conference
BU
11/01Boston-based quantum computer QuEra joins Amazon's cloud for public access
RE
10/24IonQ to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022
BU
IonQ Chief Scientist to Present at Bank of America AI/Disruptive Technology Conference

11/04/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that Dr. Chris Monroe, IonQ’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, will present at the Bank of America AI/Disruptive Technology Conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM ET. Dr. Monroe’s discussion is titled, “Advancements in Quantum Computing.” The webcast link will be available on IonQ’s website here, or directly here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct access through IonQ. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.


10/03Ionq : Shines at IEEE Event Tackling Quantum Successes, Industry Innovation
PU
09/30Sector Update: Tech Stocks Tumble Late in Afternoon Trading
MT
09/30Sector Update: Tech Stocks Back Near Even as Bond Yields Moderate, Making ..
MT
09/30IonQ Secures $13.4 Million Contract to Provide Quantum Solutions to US Air Force Resear..
MT
09/30IonQ Secures Contract to Provide Quantum Solutions to United States Air Force Research ..
BU
09/30IonQ, Inc. Secures Contract to Provide Quantum Solutions to United States Air Force Res..
CI
09/19IonQ to Participate in IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineeri..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 028 M 1 028 M -
EV / Sales 2022 96,4x
EV / Sales 2023 53,5x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 85,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,16 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Jungsang Kim Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Monroe Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONQ, INC.-69.10%1 028
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-42.42%146 184
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-61.70%16 538
DYNATRACE, INC.-44.90%9 571
NUTANIX, INC.-15.22%6 215
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-44.75%5 868