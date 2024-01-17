Official IONQ, INC. press release

Prestigious appointment underscores Kim's exceptional contributions to the quantum computing industry

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced co-founder Dr. Jungsang Kim has been named a 2023 fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors. Kim joins an esteemed cohort of NAI fellows who will be honored during the NAI’s 13th annual conference on June 16-18 in Raleigh, NC.

Dr. Kim’s research and inventions have become the core of IonQ, which he co-founded in 2015 and which eventually became the first dedicated quantum computing company listed on the NYSE. Throughout his career, Kim has accumulated 35 patents, 19 of which are licensed to IonQ. Some of his recent IonQ-licensed patents include a modular fault-tolerant quantum computer architecture based on trapped ions, methods for compiling quantum circuits to reduce gate count and a software-defined quantum computer. Kim has another 13 patent applications pending.

“I am incredibly humbled to be part of a group of such accomplished individuals who have driven critical advancements in the fields of science and technology and have made incredible strides in commercializing their inventions,” said Dr. Kim. “The speed and scale of innovation seen throughout the quantum computing industry is a testament to how revolutionary this technology is – and how important its impact will be to industries such as healthcare, finance, and transportation. I am thrilled that the inventions I have brought to IonQ allow us to continue leading the industry in building the world’s most powerful quantum systems.”

The NAI is a prestigious organization that recognizes and celebrates inventors and innovators for their outstanding contributions to advancements in science and technology. The 2023 class of fellows includes 162 inventors from 118 research universities, government, and non-profit research institutions worldwide. The 2023 fellows hold over 4,600 issued U.S. patents, exemplifying their dedication and inspiration to translating research into commercial technologies that benefit society.

Dr. Kim’s induction into this fellowship follows significant progress and achievements at IonQ, including reaching #AQ29 on a barium platform, being named to Fast Company’s annual Next Big Things in Tech and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 lists, and most recently, securing a partnership expansion with Amazon Braket to bring IonQ Forte to the Amazon Braket Direct Program.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving some of the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 29 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

