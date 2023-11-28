Official IONQ, INC. press release

IonQ earns spot in the prestigious list of 119 innovative companies for innovation in quantum computing

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data. This is IonQ’s first time appearing on the list.

“This recognition is not only a tremendous honor but a testament to the transformative impact and potential of our technology,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “IonQ is committed to advancing quantum computing capabilities to drive technological breakthroughs and solve complex business problems across industries. This award fuels our drive to continue pushing boundaries and breaking barriers.”

IonQ has experienced immense growth over the last three years, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the current quantum computing landscape. The company has worked with global corporations such as Hyundai Motor Company, Airbus, and GE Research to apply quantum computing to investigate challenges within their businesses. In September, IonQ landed a $25.5M project with the United States Air Force Research Lab to deploy two barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems for quantum networking research and application development.

Today’s recognition follows IonQ’s recent announcement that it was named one of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America for 2023 by Deloitte. Additionally, in October, IonQ announced it had achieved 29 algorithmic qubits (#AQ) on a barium-based quantum computer, a key milestone in the company’s mission to develop systems capable of commercial quantum advantage. This summer, IonQ also unveiled two future quantum systems - IonQ Forte Enterprise and IonQ Tempo - the company’s enterprise-ready quantum computers.

Click here to see the final list and visit https://ionq.com/get-access to learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s technology driving commercial advantage in the future, the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities, the effect of increased availability of customer support functions, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, access to IonQ’s quantum computers, increases in algorithmic qubit achievement, and the scalability and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

