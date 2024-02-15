IonQ announced the opening of the United States? first quantum computing manufacturing facility, located in Bothell, Washington, a suburb of Seattle. As part of this announcement, the company also shared an expansion of its Seattle facilities, increasing its footprint from 65,000 square feet to an impressive 105,000 square feet.

The facility will be IonQ?s second quantum data center providing cloud access to IonQ customers, and the primary production engineering location in the U.S. It will also house the company?s expanding R&D and manufacturing teams, including the teams focused on the upcoming rollout of the next-generation IonQ Forte Enterprise and IonQ Tempo systems. This is the first factory in the U.S. that will manufacture quantum computers that are replicable and deployable in customers? data centers. The new quantum factory solidifies the Pacific Northwest as a hub for technology innovation and manufacturing and plans to create thousands of new jobs and opportunities over the coming years, leveraging the skilled workforce already present in the region.

During IonQ?s ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 15, 2024, Washington StateU.S. Senator Maria Cantwell ? a staunch advocate for science and technology research and the lead Senate negotiator of the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022 ? praised the company for its commitment to quantum innovation.