IonQ : Presents Algorithmic Qubits Benchmark at Quantum Information Processing …

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation as a platinum sponsor of the 25th Annual Conference on Quantum Information Processing (QIP). The event, set to take place at the California Institute of Technology on March 7-11, 2022, is the premier annual conference for theoretical quantum information research.

Luning Zhao, a Senior Application Engineer with IonQ, will deliver an address describing the performance of IonQ Aria, the Company's newest and most advanced quantum computer. Zhao will also introduce the quantum community to algorithmic qubits (#AQ), a new single-number, performance-based benchmark for rating the usefulness of quantum computers.

IonQ has adopted #AQ as the primary benchmark to communicate to customers how well a quantum computer can accurately run useful algorithms. This single-number metric is derived from algorithmic benchmarking protocols recently established in an independent industry-wide study conducted by the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C). Zhao will describe the Committee's work to develop their new benchmarking suite and how IonQ used that work to create a simple score.

Zhao will discuss how IonQ Aria has furthered its lead as the most powerful quantum computer in the industry based on standard application-oriented industry benchmarks. With an #AQ of 20, IonQ Aria is able to successfully execute quantum circuits containing more than 550 gates, as compared to superconducting systems that can only execute circuits containing dozens. This enables IonQ to greatly exceed peers in practical uses of quantum algorithms.

Dominic Widdows, a senior principal scientist at IonQ, will also present his team's research on quantum natural language processing (NLP). Much of the math behind search engines and language processing is the same as the math used in quantum mechanics. Instead of just borrowing mathematical models from quantum theory, as NLP researchers have done in the past, Widdows and his collaborators are building NLP models that run on quantum computers today.

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

The Conference on Quantum Information Processing (QIP) is an annual conference about quantum computation and information. Its goal is to represent the preceding year's best research in the area, in the form of both plenary talks and submitted papers.

