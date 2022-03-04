Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IonQ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IONQ   US46222L1089

IONQ, INC.

(IONQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IonQ : Presents Algorithmic Qubits Benchmark at Quantum Information Processing …

03/04/2022 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company presents new IonQ Aria quantum computer and the #AQ performance benchmark at premier quantum computing conference

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation as a platinum sponsor of the 25th Annual Conference on Quantum Information Processing (QIP). The event, set to take place at the California Institute of Technology on March 7-11, 2022, is the premier annual conference for theoretical quantum information research.

Luning Zhao, a Senior Application Engineer with IonQ, will deliver an address describing the performance of IonQ Aria, the Company's newest and most advanced quantum computer. Zhao will also introduce the quantum community to algorithmic qubits (#AQ), a new single-number, performance-based benchmark for rating the usefulness of quantum computers.

IonQ has adopted #AQ as the primary benchmark to communicate to customers how well a quantum computer can accurately run useful algorithms. This single-number metric is derived from algorithmic benchmarking protocols recently established in an independent industry-wide study conducted by the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C). Zhao will describe the Committee's work to develop their new benchmarking suite and how IonQ used that work to create a simple score.

Zhao will discuss how IonQ Aria has furthered its lead as the most powerful quantum computer in the industry based on standard application-oriented industry benchmarks. With an #AQ of 20, IonQ Aria is able to successfully execute quantum circuits containing more than 550 gates, as compared to superconducting systems that can only execute circuits containing dozens. This enables IonQ to greatly exceed peers in practical uses of quantum algorithms.

Dominic Widdows, a senior principal scientist at IonQ, will also present his team's research on quantum natural language processing (NLP). Much of the math behind search engines and language processing is the same as the math used in quantum mechanics. Instead of just borrowing mathematical models from quantum theory, as NLP researchers have done in the past, Widdows and his collaborators are building NLP models that run on quantum computers today.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

About QIP

The Conference on Quantum Information Processing (QIP) is an annual conference about quantum computation and information. Its goal is to represent the preceding year's best research in the area, in the form of both plenary talks and submitted papers.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ Aria's technical achievements, future potential, and status in the quantum computing industry; and the use of #AQ as an evaluation tool. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ's products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's business; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

IonQ Media Contact:
Mission North
[email protected]

IonQ Investor Contact:
[email protected]

QIP Media Contact:
[email protected]

Disclaimer

IONQ Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IONQ, INC.
08:16aIONQ : Presents Algorithmic Qubits Benchmark at Quantum Information Processing …
PU
08:01aIonQ Presents Algorithmic Qubits Benchmark at Quantum Information Processing (QIP) Conf..
BU
03/03DEEP DIVE : State Preparation & Measurement with Barium Qubits
PU
03/03IonQ's New Barium Systems Demonstrate Industry-Leading Qubit Readout Performance
BU
03/02IonQ Announces Participation in Annual Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
BU
02/23ALGORITHMIC QUBITS : A Better Single-Number Metric
PU
02/23IonQ Aria Furthers Lead As World's Most Powerful Quantum Computer
BU
02/18COMPARING QUANTUM COMPUTERS : Metrics and Monroney
PU
02/17IONQ : Demonstrates Path to Scale Quantum Manufacturing in Partnership with …
PU
02/17IonQ Demonstrates Path to Scale Quantum Manufacturing in Partnership with Pacific North..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IONQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,55 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 556 M 2 556 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1 281x
EV / Sales 2022 340x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float -
Chart IONQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
IonQ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IONQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,28 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Jungsang Kim Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Monroe Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONQ, INC.-20.48%2 556
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-19.43%201 679
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-20.91%33 704
DYNATRACE, INC.-28.50%12 330
ANAPLAN, INC.6.87%7 235
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374