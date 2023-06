By Sabela Ojea

Shares of IonQ on Friday dropped a day after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that Chief Scientist Christopher Monroe is selling a stake in the company.

At 2:26 p.m. ET the shares were down 13% to $9.36.

Monroe is selling 200,000 shares in the quantum computing hardware and software company, according to the SEC filing.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1442ET