IonQ provides the most viable, practical, and fastest path to commercial advantage with IonQ Forte Enterprise, an #AQ 35 quantum computer, and IonQ Tempo expected to demonstrate record-breaking #AQ 64

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today unveiled two new systems that aim to arm enterprises with the right hardware for achieving commercial advantage: IonQ Forte Enterprise and IonQ Tempo. The two rack-mounted solutions are designed for businesses and governments wanting to integrate quantum capabilities within their existing infrastructure.

IonQ Forte Enterprise to bring industry-leading quantum computing performance to modern data centers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Businesses will be able to harness the power of quantum directly from their own data centers, making the technology significantly more accessible and easy to apply to key workflows and business processes. In a live-streamed announcement keynote at Quantum World Congress, IonQ released details of its forthcoming enterprise-grade, rack-mounted systems as well as an overview of their product roadmap.

Today’s announcements include:

IonQ Forte Enterprise brings quantum computing to modern data centers: With a target performance of #AQ 35, IonQ Forte Enterprise is expected to further IonQ’s lead as the provider of the most powerful, commercially available quantum computer in the world. IonQ Forte Enterprise is designed for complex computational problems, including process optimization, quantum machine learning, correlation analysis, and pattern recognition. With today’s announcement, IonQ is streamlining these capabilities into a compact form factor that can be easily deployed across existing data center infrastructures.

IonQ Tempo enables commercial advantage capabilities for the most demanding use cases: IonQ has revealed for the first time new details of its highly anticipated #AQ 64 enterprise-grade system, IonQ Tempo. Tempo is anticipated to be a commercial advantage system capable of delivering substantial business value for today's use cases. An #AQ 64-based Tempo system would far exceed what can be simulated with classical computers and GPUs, and provide a computational space 536 million times larger than even IonQ Forte Enterprise, an astonishing leap in computational power.

IonQ's technical roadmap update: IonQ also provided an overview of its technical roadmap, showcasing how the company will meet its business and technical goals outlined in the most recent Q2 FY23 earnings call. More details will be released during a subsequent October webinar .

“Today’s quantum capabilities are often limited by system accessibility and inaccuracy at scale. With Tempo and Forte Enterprise, IonQ is signaling to our partners that quantum technology can work hand-in-hand with existing data center hardware, and will lead to commercial advantage within a two-year time frame,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President of IonQ. “We are fast approaching the point where quantum computers will become the default toolset for tackling the world’s most challenging problems. IonQ is leading the charge in making sure our systems are available so enterprise companies can prepare for that moment now.”

Today's announcements follow another year of business and technical success for IonQ. In August, the company announced it had signed contracts to sell future systems to Switzerland-based QuantumBasel with the goal of establishing a European quantum data center. Additionally, the company announced research projects and results with a number of global partners, from developing the world’s first quantum cognition models, to laying the foundation for solving Monte Carlo simulations, and even developing the precursors to a future quantum network.

To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-access.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

