IonQ to Present Research On Quantum Cognition Models & A New Efficient Quantum Encoding Method for Data from Gaussian Distributions at Q2B Paris 2023

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation at Q2B Paris. The multi-day event will take place in Paris, France on May 3-4, 2023. Onsite attendees can visit IonQ’s booth (G7) to discuss our latest progress toward commercializing quantum computing.

At the event, Dominic Widdows, Senior Staff Scientist at IonQ, will give a presentation on May 3, titled “Quantum Cognition: From Inception to First Quantum Implementation.” This session will cover the first implementations of these models as quantum circuits, run on physical quantum hardware – raising new questions and opportunities in AI, as well as psychology and quantum computing.

In addition, Nicole Barberis, Director - GTM Sales Engineering at IonQ, will also present on May 4, discussing a recent collaboration between IonQ and the Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT). The session, titled “Quantum Data Loading on IonQ Quantum Computers,” will showcase a new method for quantum data encoding that facilitates speedups in quantum Monte Carlo sampling methods, which have many interesting potential use cases in the finance industry. This new quantum data encoding procedure is efficient and accurate and an important step in quantum state preparation for many other quantum algorithms.

The presentation continues IonQ’s collaboration with FCAT on generative quantum machine learning algorithms and their potential ability to outperform classical computers.

The conference follows on the heels of IonQ’s recent letter to shareholders outlining its head start towards quantum advantage, (short) road to quantum advantage, and use of existing technology to scale.

