    IONQ   US46222L1089

IONQ, INC.

(IONQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IonQ to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

10/28/2021 | 08:04am EDT
IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15th, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-300-8521 (domestic) or 412-317-6026 (international) using passcode 10161621. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10161621 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, November 29th, 2021. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s next-generation quantum computer is the world’s most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.


All news about IONQ, INC.
10/14IONQ : to Keynote IEEE Quantum Week
10/11IONQ : and University of Maryland Researchers Demonstrate Fault-Tolerant Error Correction,..
10/04DMY TECHNOLOGY III : and IonQ, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination (Form 8-K)
10/04IONQ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disp..
10/04DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. III : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Othe..
09/30DMY TECHNOLOGY III : IonQ to Receive $636 Million in Gross Proceeds After Closing dMY Tech..
09/30DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. III : and IonQ, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
09/30IonQ, Inc. completed the acquisition of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III from dMY Sponsor..
09/29DMY TECHNOLOGY III : Shareholders Approve Pending SPAC Merger With IonQ
09/28DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP III : Stockholders Approve Business Combination with IonQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,30 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 505 M 2 505 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1 927x
Capi. / Sales 2022 516x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 80,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,28 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Peter Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig H. Barratt Chairman
Jungsang Kim Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Monroe Chief Scientist
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IONQ, INC.0.00%2 505
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.32.62%288 952
CLOUDFLARE, INC.135.10%55 816
DYNATRACE, INC.61.84%19 909
SINCH AB30.75%15 219
ANAPLAN, INC.-10.86%9 363