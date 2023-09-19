QLab offers researchers, students, professionals direct access to cutting-edge quantum computers

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland (UMD) today announced the grand opening of the National Quantum Laboratory (QLab), a groundbreaking quantum research center developed in partnership with IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry. The QLab enables people from across the nation and around the world to develop and design quantum technologies on one of the world's most powerful quantum computers while working alongside leading experts in the field, in an effort to address the most complex challenges of our time.

Located inside UMD's Discovery District, this unique, cutting-edge workspace aims to build the next generation of quantum talent and innovations and further establish the region as the Capital of Quantum. Thanks to the nearly $20 million investment that fueled this facility's opening, researchers, students, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and others are already taking advantage of this collaboration to explore how quantum computers can help improve machine learning and AI, materials discovery, supply chain logistics, climate modeling, cybersecurity and more.

As a node in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Quantum Internet (MARQI), the QLab is also accelerating the development of quantum networking capabilities critical for realizing the full potential of quantum computers, sensors and communications systems. QLab actively supports the growth of a skilled quantum workforce and has hosted more than 300 participants in virtual and in-person workshops and bootcamps.

"We cannot fully imagine where quantum computing will take us in the future, but we do know the collaborations made possible through QLab will be essential to moving the field forward and reaching the life-altering discoveries we seek," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. "QLab spikes our competitiveness factor for the state and our region as we attract innovators from all over the world to work with us and share resources."

UMD is one of the world's leading institutions of quantum science and engineering, working in close partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology as well as other federal agencies and labs. The university boasts more than 200 quantum researchers, eight quantum-focused centers and a comprehensive suite of quantum education offerings.

This first-of-its-kind QLab builds upon the university's $300 million investment in quantum science and more than 30-year track record of driving advances in quantum physics and technology. It additionally marks the latest extension of the university's partnership with IonQ, a company partially founded on research conducted at UMD.

"At IonQ, we firmly believe that the future of quantum relies on a strong partnership between industry and academia. QLab is a testament of our commitment to nurturing this collaboration, paving the way for students to be at the forefront of quantum research and development," said Peter Chapman, CEO and president, IonQ. "Through our own journey from a research-oriented approach to our current focus on engineering and manufacturing, we aim to achieve an advanced quantum system in the near future that will deliver significant advantages over classical computing for certain use cases."

The QLab builds on and reinforces the strong, impact-focused regional collaborations enabled by the Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance (MQA) and its 38 members from academia, industry, and government.

IonQ will also be sharing new developments in quantum computing at the Quantum World Congress, which takes place September 27-28. To watch the livestream event, please RSVP here .

