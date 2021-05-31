Log in
    IFL   AU000000IFL2

IOOF HOLDINGS LTD

(IFL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/31
3.95 AUD   +0.77%
A New IOOF: MLC acquisition completes

05/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
We are pleased to confirm that today, 31 May 2021, IOOF Holdings Ltd (IOOF) announced the completion of its acquisition of MLC Wealth (MLC) from National Australia Bank Limited (NAB).

A new IOOF - Australia's leading wealth manager

The new IOOF will proudly serve 2.2 million clients and have approximately $500 billion in funds under management, administration and advice (FUMA)1. With more than $160 billion of superannuation assets, IOOF will also be one of the largest super fund providers in Australia2.

The 'new IOOF' will have greater scale, capability and efficiency which will flow through to clients in the form of value, choice and accessibility - supporting IOOF's ambition of creating financial wellbeing for all Australians.

Renato Mota, CEO said:

'This acquisition is truly transformational for IOOF as it positions us as the leader of a new era of wealth management in Australia, giving us a strong platform for future growth.

IOOF and MLC share a common purpose to improve the financial wellbeing of all Australians We also share a client-oriented philosophy and together, we will now be proudly serving over 2.2 million Australians…'

'We are thrilled to welcome the very talented MLC team to the IOOF family.'

Read the full ASX announcement

1 As at 31 March 2021, excludes MLC FUAdvice. Sources: (1) IOOF Q3 2021 Business Update (29 April 2021). Available here. (2) NAB Appendix 4D (released to the ASX 6 May 2021), page 74.

2 Based on APRA annual fund-level superannuation statistics June 2020 (issued 16 December 2020).

Disclaimer

IOOF Holdings Limited published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 697 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2021 71,4 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net Debt 2021 541 M 418 M 418 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 2 562 M 1 974 M 1 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,55 AUD
Last Close Price 3,95 AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mota Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
David John Chalmers Chief Financial Officer
Allan Griffiths Non-Executive Chairman
Sharam Hekmat Chief Information Officer
Dan Farmer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD12.22%1 959
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC23.29%10 627
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY10.39%9 060
AMP LIMITED-24.68%3 059
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED14.71%2 089
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.7.69%1 888