MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  IOOF Holdings Ltd

IOOF HOLDINGS LTD

(IFL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's AMP receives non-binding takeover offer from Ares Management

10/29/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd said on Friday U.S.-based Ares Management Corp had made a non-binding offer to buy the Australian wealth manager, adding that discussions were at an early stage.

The company did not disclose the offer value. (https://bit.ly/2TAPfGz)

Local media in Australia initially reported on the discussions, saying Ares had made an offer of over A$5 billion ($3.56 billion). AMP had a market value of A$4.40 billion as of Thursday.

Scandal-hit AMP sparked talks of a buyout or break-up after it put all its assets under review in early September.

AMP said it has received "significant" interest for its assets and business and is evaluating options, including sticking with its three-year turnaround plan.

Ares declined Reuters request for comment.

AMP, which recently ceded its position as Australia's largest wealth manager to IOOF Holdings Ltd, has seen its profit plunge after a public inquiry into the country's financial sector exposed systemic wrongdoing at the company.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -1.92% 1.28 End-of-day quote.-33.16%
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION 0.21% 42.15 Delayed Quote.17.85%
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD -1.67% 2.94 End-of-day quote.-62.60%
