Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. IOU Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOU   CA44985J2048

IOU FINANCIAL INC.

(IOU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IOU Financial Announces the Repurchase of Approximately $0.9 Million of Convertible Debentures

11/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company continues to leverage strong cash position to reduce debt,
bringing year-to-date total to $3.2 million of convertible debentures repurchased.

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today that, pursuant to its announcement on September 3, 2021, it is repurchasing approximately $0.9 million of its convertible debentures in the capital of the Company (the "Debentures") at a discount per $1,000 of aggregate principal amount per Debenture. Such transactions are being carried out pursuant to repurchase agreements entered into with individual holders of Debentures.  

Today's move to repurchase $0.9 million of Debentures brings the total year-to-date repurchases to $3.2 million.

"IOU's strong cash position gives us the opportunity to further reduce corporate debt and maximize our exposure to the economic recovery," said Robert Gloer, CEO.  "Our focus is on originating loans via our marketplace strategy to small businesses that are investing in new growth opportunities."

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada.  Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating over US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009.  IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF.  To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iou-financial-announces-the-repurchase-of-approximately-0-9-million-of-convertible-debentures-301417048.html

SOURCE IOU Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about IOU FINANCIAL INC.
04:05pIOU Financial Repurchases Another C$0.9 Million of it Convertible Debentures
MT
04:01pIOU Financial Announces the Repurchase of Approximately $0.9 Million of Convertible Deb..
PR
11/02IOU FINANCIAL INC. BRIEF : Says Surpassed US$1 Billion in Loan Originations and Establishe..
MT
11/02IOU Financial Inc Surpasses US$1 Billion in Loan Originations and Establishes All-time ..
PR
09/03IOU FINANCIAL : Announces the Repurchase of Approximately $0.4 Million of Convertible Debe..
PR
08/26IOU FINANCIAL : Reports Q2 Financial Results, Breaks All-Time Record in Monthly Loan Origi..
MT
08/26Iou Financial Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/26IOU FINANCIAL INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Breaks All-Time Rec..
PR
08/04IOU Financial Inc. Announces the Launch of the IOU Cash Back Loan
CI
08/04IOU FINANCIAL : Introduces Cash Back Loan
PR
More news