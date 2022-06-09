IOUpay : Appendix 3Y x2

For personal use only

Name of entity IOUPAY LIMITED ABN 11 091 192 871

Name of Director Lee Chin Wee Date of last notice 08 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest None (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 08 June 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Direct Interests • 4,692,844 FPO • 600,000 IOU001 Performance Options at nil ex vesting on 08/06/2022 exp 08/08/2022; • 600,000 IOU002 Performance Options at nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over $0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and • 600,000 IOU003 Performance Options at nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over $0.425 exp 27/01/2024. Class As above