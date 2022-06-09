|
IOUpay : Appendix 3Y x2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Name of entity
|
IOUPAY LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
11 091 192 871
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Lee Chin Wee
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
08 February 2022
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
None
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
08 June 2022
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct Interests
|
|
• 4,692,844 FPO
|
|
• 600,000 IOU001 Performance Options at
|
|
nil ex vesting on 08/06/2022 exp
|
|
08/08/2022;
|
|
• 600,000 IOU002 Performance Options at
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and
|
|
• 600,000 IOU003 Performance Options at
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.
|
|
|
Class
|
As above
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number acquired
|
Direct Interests
|
|
|
(a)
|
600,000 FPO on conversion of IOU001
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Direct Interests
|
|
|
(b)
|
600,000 IOU001
|
Performance Options
|
|
|
converted into FPO
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.0001 per share
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct Interests
|
|
|
•
|
5,292,844 FPO
|
|
|
•
|
600,000 IOU002 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
|
$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and
|
|
•
|
600,000 IOU003 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
|
$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
In respect of the acquisitions of securities:
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
(a)
|
Vesting and conversion of performance
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
options resulting in acquisition of FPO
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
In respect of the disposals of securities:
|
|
(b)
|
Conversion of
|
vested performance
|
|
|
options into FPO
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A as no interest in contracts.
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or
|
N/A as no securities traded.
|
contracts detailed above traded during a
|
|
+closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance
|
N/A
|
provided to allow the trade to proceed
|
|
during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided,
|
N/A
|
on what date was this provided?
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2


Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Name of entity
|
IOUPAY LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
11 091 192 871
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Paul William Russell
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
08 February 2022
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
None
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
Date of change
|
08 June 2022
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct Interests
|
|
•
|
100,000 IOU001 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 08/06/2022 exp
|
|
|
08/08/2022;
|
|
•
|
100,000 IOU002 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
|
$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and
|
|
•
|
100,000 IOU003 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
|
$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.
|
|
|
Class
|
As above
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Direct Interests
|
|
(a)
|
100,000 FPO on conversion of IOU001
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
Direct Interests
|
|
|
(b)
|
100,000 IOU001
|
Performance Options
|
|
|
converted into FPO
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.0001 per share
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct Interests
|
|
|
•
|
100,000 FPO
|
|
|
•
|
100,000 IOU002 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
|
$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and
|
|
•
|
100,000 IOU003 Performance Options at
|
|
|
nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over
|
|
|
$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
In respect of the acquisitions of securities:
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
(a)
|
Vesting and conversion of performance
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
options resulting in acquisition of FPO
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
In respect of the disposals of securities:
|
|
(b)
|
Conversion of
|
vested performance
|
|
|
options into FPO
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A as no interest in contracts.
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
|
