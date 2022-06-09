Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. IOUpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOU   AU0000108409

IOUPAY LIMITED

(IOU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.0570 AUD   +3.64%
03:12aIOUPAY : Appendix 3Y x2
PU
06/08IOUpay Becomes Available on Shopify E-Commerce Platform; Shares Jump 7%
MT
06/03IOUpay Secures Payment Card Compliance Certification
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IOUpay : Appendix 3Y x2

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

IOUPAY LIMITED

ABN

11 091 192 871

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Lee Chin Wee

Date of last notice

08 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

None

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

08 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interests

4,692,844 FPO

600,000 IOU001 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 08/06/2022 exp

08/08/2022;

600,000 IOU002 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and

600,000 IOU003 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.

Class

As above

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Direct Interests

(a)

600,000 FPO on conversion of IOU001

Number disposed

Direct Interests

(b)

600,000 IOU001

Performance Options

converted into FPO

Value/Consideration

$0.0001 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interests

5,292,844 FPO

600,000 IOU002 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and

600,000 IOU003 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.

Nature of change

In respect of the acquisitions of securities:

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

(a)

Vesting and conversion of performance

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

options resulting in acquisition of FPO

plan, participation in buy-back

In respect of the disposals of securities:

(b)

Conversion of

vested performance

options into FPO

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A as no interest in contracts.

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or

N/A as no securities traded.

contracts detailed above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to proceed

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided,

N/A

on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

IOUPAY LIMITED

ABN

11 091 192 871

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul William Russell

Date of last notice

08 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

None

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

08 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interests

100,000 IOU001 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 08/06/2022 exp

08/08/2022;

100,000 IOU002 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and

100,000 IOU003 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.

Class

As above

Number acquired

Direct Interests

(a)

100,000 FPO on conversion of IOU001

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Direct Interests

(b)

100,000 IOU001

Performance Options

converted into FPO

Value/Consideration

$0.0001 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interests

100,000 FPO

100,000 IOU002 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.35 exp 27/01/2024; and

100,000 IOU003 Performance Options at

nil ex vesting on 10 Day VWAP of over

$0.425 exp 27/01/2024.

Nature of change

In respect of the acquisitions of securities:

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

(a)

Vesting and conversion of performance

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

options resulting in acquisition of FPO

plan, participation in buy-back

In respect of the disposals of securities:

(b)

Conversion of

vested performance

options into FPO

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A as no interest in contracts.

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IOUpay Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IOUPAY LIMITED
03:12aIOUPAY : Appendix 3Y x2
PU
06/08IOUpay Becomes Available on Shopify E-Commerce Platform; Shares Jump 7%
MT
06/03IOUpay Secures Payment Card Compliance Certification
MT
02/28IOUpay Limited Gears Up for the Launch of myIOU 2
CI
02/28IOUpay Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08IOUPAY : Appendix 3Y x2
PU
02/08IOUPAY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IOU
PU
01/31IOUPAY : December 2021 Quarterly Report and Business Update
PU
01/14IOUpay Completes Transfer of Malaysian Money Lending License Following Regulator Approv..
MT
2021IOUPAY : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,19 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
Net income 2021 -4,79 M -3,46 M -3,46 M
Net cash 2021 50,8 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart IOUPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IOUpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOUPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Loong Khong Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Kuan Chief Financial Officer
Lee Chin Wee Executive Chairman
Teck Huat Lau Chief Technology Officer
Kwong Yang Chong Independent Non-Executive Directors
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOUPAY LIMITED-64.52%22
INTUIT INC.-35.56%116 910
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-4.94%63 369
ADYEN N.V.-37.19%48 279
WORLDLINE-20.12%11 808
KAKAO PAY CORP.-39.26%9 405