Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which commercializes autologous T-cell therapy to address solid tumor cancer. It develops and delivers tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL), therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its lead product candidate, lifileucel, is being developed in advanced, or metastatic or unresectable, melanoma, as well as in other indications. Lifileucel is investigated in two consecutive cohorts in a clinical trial of advanced melanoma patients post-anti-PD-1 therapy, including in a prospectively defined pivotal cohort. It has initiated Phase III clinical trial of lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab, TILVANCE-301. The Company is also pursuing registrational strategies for lifileucel in advanced cervical cancer and for its TIL therapy, LN-145, in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its first genetically modified, PD-1 inactivated TIL therapy, IOV-4001, is under Phase I/II clinical trial, IOV-GM1-201.