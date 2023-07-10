IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS SHARES UP 16% AFTER CO RECEIVES POSITIVE FDA FEEDBACK FOR CANCER THERAPY STUDY
Today at 10:43 am
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:06:44 2023-07-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.560 USD
|+18.23%
|+13.24%
|+25.82%
|04:43pm
|RE
|04:42pm
|Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Rise 12% After Positive Lung Cancer Therapy Trial Data
|DJ
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS SHARES UP 16% AFTER CO RECEIVES POSITIVE FDA FEEDBACK FOR CANCER THERAPY STUDY
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|8.470 USD
|+16.99%
|+13.24%
|1 625 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+25.82%
|1 625 M $
|-13.38%
|1 606 M $
|+2.68%
|1 717 M $
|+38.42%
|1 843 M $
|-16.49%
|872 M $
|-28.57%
|703 M $
|-15.52%
|543 M $
|-38.71%
|276 M $
|+9.01%
|244 M $
|-21.94%
|214 M $