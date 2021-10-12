Log in
    IOVA   US4622601007

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IOVA)
  Report
Iovance Biotherapeutics : Corporate Presentation

10/12/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Cell Therapy for Treatment of Solid Tumors

October 2021

© 2021, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc

1

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). All such written or oral statements made in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward- looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, and our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain FDA approval; preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing clinical trials may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for our trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the new version of the protocol which further defines the patient population to include more advanced patients in our cervical cancer trial may have an adverse effect on the results reported to date; the risk that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA or other regulatory authorities; the risk that our interpretation of the results of our clinical trials or communications with the FDA may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by the FDA; the acceptance by the market of our product candidates and their potential reimbursement by payors, if approved; our ability or inability to manufacture our therapies using third party manufacturers or our own facility may adversely affect our potential commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in our sponsored trials; the risk that unanticipated expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and increase our estimated capital requirements; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control.

© 2021, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc

2

NASDAQ: IOVA

Iovance: Developing to commercialize TIL Cell Therapy

~500 Patients Treated with Iovance TIL Using Proprietary Process

Platform

  • Leading cell therapy platform in solid tumors
  • Clinical data in multiple indications
  • Consistent GMP manufacturing process across solid tumors
  • Next gen research in selected and genetically modified TIL

Pipeline

  • Pivotal programs in metastatic melanoma and advanced cervical cancers
  • Registration-supportingstudy in non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC)
  • Combinations with immune-checkpoint inhibitors in earlier lines
  • Academic collaborations in new indications

Assets Partners

  • ~$709M cash (6/30/21)
  • Global rights to all programs, IP and technology
  • Iovance manufacturing

facility (iCTC)

© 2021, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc

3

Completion of Navy Yard GMP facility (iCTC); start clinical manufacturing at iCTC
Melanoma and NSCLC: 16-dayGen 3 process in clinic
NSCLC: LN-145clinical data at medical meeting (Cohort 3B)

Corporate Goals and Updates

2020 Accomplishments; Anticipated 2021 Milestones

2020

2021

Agreement with FDA on melanoma Cohort 4

BLA: FDA feedback received for potency assays;

Regulatory

clinical follow up; Cohort 2 supportive

additional assay data submission and interactions

planned in 2H21

Melanoma: early pivotal Cohort 4 data and

Melanoma: TIL + pembrolizumab data at ASCO

updated Cohort 2 data

Cervical: last patient dosed in Cohort 2, potential to

Cervical: last patient dosed in cervical

include in BLA

Clinical

pivotal cohort

NSCLC: initial LN-145 clinical data (Cohort 3B); patient

NSCLC: Moffitt TIL data; registration directed

dosing in IOV-LUN-202

study initiated

HNSCC: expanding TIL + pembrolizumab in basket

HNSCC: initial data for

study

TIL + pembrolizumab

Manufacturing

Gen 3 process in clinic

>90% success rate in >400 patients

© 2021, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc

4

Iovance Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

Product Candidate

Indication(s)

IND-Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Pivotal

Lifileucel/LN-144

Melanoma (post-anti-PD-1)

C-144-01 Study, Cohorts 2 & 4

FDA RMAT designation

Lifileucel

Cervical cancer (post-chemo;post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1)

C-145-04 Study, Cohorts 1 & 2

FDA BTD

TIL

LN-145

NSCLC (2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-LUN-202 Study, Cohorts

1 & 2

LN-145

NSCLC (2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

3B

LN-145

HNSCC (post-anti-PD-1)

C-145-03 Study, Cohort 2

Lifileucel + pembro

Melanoma (anti-PD-1 naïve)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

1A

Lifileucel + pembro

Cervical cancer (1L, chemo & anti-PD-1 naïve)

C-145-04 Study, Cohort 3

TIL

LN-145 + pembro

NSCLC (anti-PD-1 naïve)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

3A

Combinations

LN-145 + ipi/nivo

NSCLC (post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

3C

LN-145 + pembro

HNSCC (anti-PD-1 naive)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

2A

PD-1 Selected TIL

LN-145-S1

Melanoma (post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

1B

LN-145-S1

HNSCC (post-anti-PD-1)

C-145-03 Study, Cohort 4

Third Generation

LN-145 Gen 3 + core biopsy

NSCLC (2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-LUN-202 Study, Cohort

3

(Gen 3) TIL

LN-144 Gen 3

Melanoma (post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort

1C

16-day manufacturing

C-145-03 Study, Cohort 3

LN-145 Gen 3

HNSCC (post-anti-PD-1)

PBL Therapy

IOV-2001

CLL/SLL (post-BTKi)

IOV-CLL-01 Study

PD-1 Inactivated TIL

IOV-4001

Multiple

IL-2 Analog

IOV-3001

Multiple

Abbreviations: BTD=breakthrough therapy designation; BTKi=Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; CLL/SLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma; HNSCC=head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; IL- 2=interleukin 2; ipi/nivo=ipiliumumabn/nivolumab; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; PBL=peripheral blood lymphocytes; RMAT=Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy; TIL=tumor infiltrating lymphocytes

© 2021, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
