Iovance Biotherapeutics : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Overview

May 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). All such written or oral statements made in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, and our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain FDA approval; preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing clinical trials or cohorts may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials or in prior trials or cohorts; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for our trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the changing landscape of care for cervical cancer patients may impact our clinical trials in this indication; the risk that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA or other regulatory authorities; the risk that our interpretation of the results of our clinical trials or communications with the FDA may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by the FDA; the acceptance by the market of our product candidates and their potential reimbursement by payors, if approved; our ability or inability to manufacture our therapies using third party manufacturers or our own facility may adversely affect our potential commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in our sponsored trials; the risk that unanticipated expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and forecasts and increase our estimated capital requirements; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control.

Global Leadership in Innovating, Developing and Delivering TIL Therapy for Patients with Cancer

BTD: Breakthrough Therapy Designation; RMAT: Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation © 2022, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Platform

Iovance Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

PRODUCT CANDIDATE

TIL

Lifileucel/LN-144

INDICATION(S)

Melanoma (post-anti-PD-1)

Lifileucel

Cervical cancer (post-chemo; post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1)

LN-145

NSCLC (2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1)

LN-145

NSCLC (2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1)

LN-145

HNSCC (post-anti-PD-1)

IND-ENABLING

PHASE 1

C-144-01 Study, Cohorts 2 & 4

C-145-04 Study, Cohorts 1 & 2

IOV-LUN-202 Study, Cohorts 1 & 2

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 3B

C-145-03 Study, Cohort 2

TIL Combinations

Lifileucel + pembro

Lifileucel + pembro

LN-145 + pembro

LN-145 + ipi/nivo

LN-145 + pembro

Melanoma (anti-PD-1 naïve)

Cervical cancer (1L, chemo & anti-PD-1 naïve)

NSCLC (anti-PD-1 naïve)

NSCLC (post-anti-PD-1)

HNSCC (anti-PD-1 naive)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 1A

C-145-04 Study, Cohort 3

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 3A

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 3C

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 2A

PD-1 Selected TIL

LN-145-S1

Melanoma (post-anti-PD-1)

LN-145-S1

HNSCC (post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 1B

C-145-03 Study, Cohort 4

Third-Generation (Gen 3) TIL

16-day manufacturing

LN-145 Gen 3 + core biopsy

LN-144 Gen 3

LN-145 Gen 3

NSCLC (2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1)

Melanoma (post-anti-PD-1)

HNSCC (post-anti-PD-1)

IOV-LUN-202 Study, Cohort 3

IOV-COM-202 Study, Cohort 1C

C-145-03 Study, Cohort 3

PBL Therapy

IOV-2001

CLL/SLL (post-BTKi)

IOV-CLL-01 Study

PD-1 Inactivated TIL

IOV-4001

Multiple

IND Allowance

PHASE 2

PIVOTAL

FDA RMAT designation

FDA BTD

IL-2 Analog

IOV-3001

Multiple

Abbreviations: BTD=breakthrough therapy designation; BTKi=Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; CLL/SLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma; HNSCC=head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; IL-2=interleukin 2; IND=investigational new drug; ipi/nivo=ipilimumab/nivolumab; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; PBL=peripheral blood lymphocytes; RMAT=Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy; TIL=tumor infiltrating lymphocytes

Significant Market Potential in Solid Tumors

90%

of all cancer cases are solid tumors

1.6M

New cases of solid tumors in the U.S.1

1.https://seer.cancer.govaccessed February 2022 © 2022, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Move into earlier line of therapy