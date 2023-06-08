Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOVA   US4622601007

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IOVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38:29 2023-06-08 am EDT
8.225 USD   -0.18%
09:18aIovance Biotherapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/06Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iovance Biotherapeutics : Corporate Presentation

06/08/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Overview

June 2023

© 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

1

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). All such written or oral statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, and our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain FDA approval; whether clinical trial results from our pivotal studies and cohorts, and meetings with the FDA, may support registrational studies and subsequent approvals by the FDA; preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing clinical trials or cohorts may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials or in other prior trials or cohorts; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for our trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the changing landscape of care for cervical cancer patients may impact our clinical trials in this indication; the risk that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA or other regulatory authorities; the risk that our interpretation of the results of our clinical trials or communications with the FDA may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by the FDA (including from the prior pre-BLA meeting with the FDA); the risk that the FDA may not approve our BLA submission for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma; the acceptance by the market of our product candidates and their potential reimbursement by payors, if approved; our ability or inability to manufacture our therapies using third party manufacturers or our own facility may adversely affect our potential commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in our sponsored trials; the risk that unanticipated expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and forecasts and increase our estimated capital requirements; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control.

2

© 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Global Leadership in Innovating, Developing and Delivering TIL Therapy for Patients with Cancer

Platform

600+

Patients Treated with Iovance TIL

90%+

Manufacturing Success Rate

22-day

Proprietary Manufacturing Process

Pipeline

1 BLA Filed

7 Active

Clinical Trials

5 Tumor Types in Clinic

3Fast 1BTD 1RMAT Track

Designations

People & Assets

~$633M*

Cash Position as of 3/31/23

60+

US and International Patents

500+

Employees

Partners &

Collaborators

The University of Texas

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abbreviations: BLA=Biologics License Application; BTD=Breakthrough Therapy Designation; RMAT=Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation

*Includes net proceeds from an at-the market (ATM) equity financing facility of approximately $260 million raised during the first quarter 2023. Cash position expected to fund the acquisition of Proleukin® and Iovance's operating plan into 2024.

3

© 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Proleukin® Transaction Strategic Benefits

Acquisition completed May 18, 2023

  • Global rights to Proleukin® (aldesleukin, human recombinant IL-2) and associated revenue
  • Secure IL-2 supply chain for lifileucel regimen
  • Lower clinical trial costs and future COGS
  • Significant additional revenue expected with TIL commercialization

Key Figures

£167.7MUpfrontinvestment

£41.7M Following first lifileucel approval

Financed with existing cash

4

© 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Solid Tumor Pipeline Highlights

PRODUCT CANDIDATE

INDICATION(S)

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PIVOTAL

Advanced

Melanoma (Metastatic or Unresectable)

TIL (Lifileucel/LN-144)

Post-anti-PD-1

C-144-01, Cohorts 2 & 4

BLA Filed, ODD, RMAT

Lifileucel + pembro

Frontline

TILVANCE-301 Phase 3

Confirmatory, FTD

Next Generation

Metastatic

NSCLC

Next Generation

Cervical

Lifileucel + pembro

Anti-PD-1 naïve

IOV-COM-202, Cohort 1A

PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)

Post-anti-PD-1

IOV-GM1-201, Cohort 1

LN-145

2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1

IOV-LUN-202, Cohorts 1 & 2

LN-145 + pembro

Anti-PD-1 naïve

IOV-COM-202, Cohort 3A

LN-145

2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1

IOV-COM-202, Cohort 3B*

LN-145 + ipi/nivo

Post-anti-PD-1

IOV-COM-202, Cohort 3C

LN-145 Gen 3 + core biopsy

2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1

IOV-LUN-202, Cohort 3

PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)

2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1

IOV-GM1-201, Cohort 2

Lifileucel

Post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1

C-145-04, Cohort 2

BTD, ODD

LN-145 + pembro

1L chemo and anti-PD-1 naïve

C-145-04, Cohort 3*

*Enrollment complete

Abbreviations: 1L=first line; 2L=second line; 4L=fourth line; BTD=Breakthrough Therapy Designation; FTD=Fast Track Designation; ipi/nivo=ipilimumab/nivolumab; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ODD=Orphan Drug Designation; PD-1=programmed cell death protein-1; RMAT=Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy; TIL=tumor infiltrating lymphocytes

5

© 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Disclaimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 13:17:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
09:18aIovance Biotherapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/06Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/31North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/30Wells Fargo Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics to Overweight From Equalweight, Raises Pri..
MT
05/30Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $24 From $21, Maintains Buy R..
MT
05/30Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
05/30Tentative Debt Limit Deal, Nvidia Boost Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell ..
MT
05/30Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/30Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts the B..
CI
05/30Iovance Biotherapeutics Says Application for Advanced Melanoma Drug Accepted by FDA; Sh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -487 M - -
Net cash 2023 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 849 M 1 849 M -
EV / Sales 2023 51,6x
EV / Sales 2024 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,24 $
Average target price 22,38 $
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick G. Vogt President, CEO, Secretary & General Counsel
Jean-Marc Bellemin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Iain David Dukes Chairman
Friedrich Graf Finckenstein Chief Medical Officer
Brian Shew SVP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.28.95%1 849
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION77.26%15 839
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.20.74%3 847
VERACYTE, INC.11.42%1 915
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.40.87%1 900
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.24%1 845
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer