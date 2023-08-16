Corporate Overview
August 16, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). All such written or oral statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statementsprovided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates,""expects," "plans," "intends," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business: preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing clinical trials or cohorts, including but not limited to our IOV-LUN-202 trial, may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials or in other prior trials or cohorts; risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, and our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain FDA approval; whether clinical trial results from our pivotal studies and cohorts, and meetings with the FDA, may support registrational studies and subsequent approvals by the FDA, including the risk that the planned single-arm Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial may not support registration; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for our trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the risk that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA or other regulatory authorities; the risk that our interpretation of the results of our clinical trials or communications with the FDA may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by the FDA (including from the prior pre-BLA meeting with the FDA and/or regarding our prior meetings with the FDA regarding our NSCLC clinical trials); the risk that the FDA may not approve our BLA submission for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma; the acceptance by the market of our product candidates and their potential reimbursement by payors, if approved; our ability or inability to manufacture our therapies using third party manufacturers or our own facility may adversely affect our potential commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in our sponsored trials; the risk regarding the successful integration of the recent Proleukin acquisition; the risk that the successful development or commercialization of our products may not generate sufficient revenue from product sales, and we may not become profitable in the near term or, if at all; the risk that unanticipated expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and forecasts and increase our estimated capital requirements; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control.
Global Leadership in Innovating, Developing and Delivering TIL Therapy for Patients with Cancer
Platform
600+
Patients Treated with Iovance TIL
90%+
Manufacturing Success Rate
22-day
Proprietary Manufacturing Process
Pipeline
- BLA Filed
- Active Clinical Trials
- Tumor Types in Clinic
3Fast1BTD 1RMAT Track
Designations
People & Assets
~$317M*
Cash Position as of 6/30/23
60+
US and International Patents
500+
Employees
Partners &
Collaborators
The University of Texas
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Abbreviations: BLA=Biologics License Application; BTD=Breakthrough Therapy Designation; RMAT=Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation
*Includes net proceeds from an at-the market (ATM) equity financing facility of approximately $260 million raised during the first quarter 2023. Cash position, including estimated net proceeds of approximately $161 million from Iovance's public offering of 23,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $7.50 per share which closed July 13, 2023, is expected to fund Iovance's operating plan into the end of 2024.
Proleukin® Transaction Strategic Benefits
Acquisition completed May 18, 2023
- Global rights to Proleukin® (aldesleukin, human recombinant IL-2) and associated revenue
- Secure IL-2 supply chain for lifileucel regimen
- Lower clinical trial costs and future COGS
- Significant additional revenue expected with TIL commercialization
Key Figures
£167.7MUpfrontinvestment
£41.7M Following first lifileucel approval
Financed with existing cash
Iovance Solid Tumor Pipeline Highlights
PRODUCT CANDIDATEINDICATION(S)PHASE 1PHASE 2PIVOTAL
Advanced
TIL (Lifileucel/LN-144)
Post-anti-PD-1
C-144-01, Cohorts 2 & 4
BLA Filed, ODD, RMAT
Melanoma
(Metastatic or
Lifileucel + pembro
Frontline
TILVANCE-301 Phase 3
Confirmatory, FTD
Unresectable)
Lifileucel + pembro
Anti-PD-1 naïve
IOV-COM-202, Cohort 1A
Next Generation
PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)
Post-anti-PD-1
IOV-GM1-201, Cohort 1
Metastatic
LN-145
2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1
IOV-LUN-202, Cohorts 1 & 2
NSCLC
LN-145 + pembro
Anti-PD-1 naïve
IOV-COM-202, Cohort 3A
LN-145
2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1
IOV-COM-202, Cohort 3B*
LN-145 + ipi/nivo
Post-anti-PD-1
IOV-COM-202, Cohort 3C
Next Generation
LN-145 Gen 3 + core biopsy
2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1
IOV-LUN-202, Cohort 3
PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)
2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1
IOV-GM1-201, Cohort 2
Cervical
Lifileucel
Post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1
C-145-04, Cohort 2
BTD, ODD
LN-145 + pembro
1L chemo and anti-PD-1 naïve
C-145-04, Cohort 3*
*Enrollment complete
Abbreviations: 1L=first line; 2L=second line; 4L=fourth line; BTD=Breakthrough Therapy Designation; FTD=Fast Track Designation; ipi/nivo=ipilimumab/nivolumab; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ODD=Orphan Drug Designation; PD-1=programmed cell death protein-1; RMAT=Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy; TIL=tumor infiltrating lymphocytes
