Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.    IOVA

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IOVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Iovance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 5, 2020, post-market, Iovance issued a press release "provid[ing] a regulatory update for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy lifileucel in metastatic melanoma."  Specifically, Iovance advised investors that "the Company and the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] have not been able to agree on the required potency assays to fully define its TIL therapy, which is required as part of a BLA [Biologics License Application] submission.  The Company is continuing to refine the information from its current potency assays and simultaneously developing additional assays. As a result of these developments, the BLA submission is not expected by the end of 2020." 

On this news, Iovance's stock price fell $3.96 per share, or 12.35%, to close at $28.10 per share on October 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-iovance-biotherapeutics-inc--iova-301149079.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
10/07IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming October Conferences
AQ
10/06IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Provides Update for Lifileucel in Metastatic Melanoma
AQ
10/06IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming October Conferences
AQ
10/06Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming October Conferences
GL
10/05IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
10/05IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
10/05IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Provides Update for Lifileucel in Metastatic Melanoma
AQ
10/05Iovance Biotherapeutics Provides Update for Lifileucel in Metastatic Melanoma
GL
08/12IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : August 2020.pdf
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group