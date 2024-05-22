Actual results may differ from those set forth in this Annual Report on Form 10-K due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the FDA may not agree with our interpretation of the results of its clinical trials; later developments with the FDA that may be inconsistent with already completed FDA meetings; the preliminary clinical results, including efficacy and safety results, from ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials may not be reflected in the final analyses of these clinical trials including new cohorts within these clinical trials; the results obtained in our ongoing clinical trials, such as the studies and clinical trials referred to in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, may not be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials or supportive of product approval; regulatory authorities may potentially delay the timing of FDA or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, specifically, our description of FDA interactions are subject to FDA's interpretation, as well as FDA's authority to request new or additional information; we may not be able to obtain or maintain FDA or other regulatory authority approval of its product candidates; our ability to address FDA or other regulatory authority requirements relating to our clinical programs and registrational plans, such requirements including, but not limited to, clinical and safety requirements as well as manufacturing and control requirements; risks related to our accelerated FDA review designations; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property rights relating to our product pipeline; and the acceptance by the market of our product candidates and their potential reimbursement by payors, if approved.

Unless the context requires otherwise, in this report the terms "Iovance," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Overview

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. We are preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approval and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. Our mission is to be the global leader in innovating, developing and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. Our autologous TIL therapy platform uses a centralized, scalable and proprietary 22-day manufacturing process to grow polyclonal T-cells unique to each patient and yields a cryopreserved, individualized therapy. We have applied multiple TIL therapy modalities in clinical trials in solid tumors, including TIL monotherapies for patients with later stage disease who have progressed on or after standard of care, as well as TIL combinations with standard of care therapies in patients who are earlier in their disease, to potentially improve outcomes compared to current standard(s) of care.

Our lead product candidate, lifileucel, is being developed in advanced, or metastatic or unresectable, melanoma as well as in other indications. Lifileucel was investigated in two consecutive cohorts in a clinical trial of advanced melanoma patients post-anti-PD-1 therapy, including in a prospectively defined pivotal cohort. These patients had progressed on or after standard of care therapy, which is immune checkpoint inhibitors, or ICIs, and, targeted BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy where appropriate. Based on the positive results of these cohorts, we initiated a rolling Biologics License Application, or BLA, submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for lifileucel in August 2022. We expect to complete this rolling BLA submission in the first quarter of 2023. Our Phase 3 clinical trial of lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab, TILVANCE-301, is intended to be registrational in frontline advanced melanoma and serve as a confirmatory clinical trial to support full approval of lifileucel monotherapy in post-anti-PD-1 melanoma.

We are also pursuing registrational strategies for lifileucel in advanced cervical cancer and for our TIL therapy, LN-145, in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC. To continuously innovate and maintain our global leadership within the field, we are investigating next generation approaches to optimize TIL products, manufacturing processes and treatment regimens, including a first-in-human clinical trial of our lead genetically modified TIL therapy, IOV-4001. We are also exploring a 16-day manufacturing