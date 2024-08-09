Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and delivers tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL), therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its lead product candidate, Amtagvi (lifileucel), is a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor. The Company also marketing Proleukin (aldesleukin), aninterleukin-2, or IL-2, product used in the Amtagvi treatment regimen. Its development pipeline includes multicenter trials of TIL cell therapies in additional treatment settings for solid tumor cancers. Amtagvi and Proleukin are part of a treatment regimen that also includes lymphodepletion. The Company is also developing next generation therapies using TIL, such as genetically modified TIL cell therapy.