Corporate Overview

August 2024

Global Leadership in Innovating, Developing and Delivering TIL Therapy for Patients with Cancer

Approved Products

Commercial Launch

>55

Amtagvi Patients

Treated as of 8/8/24

>225M U.S. patient

lives covered under payer policies

51 Authorized Treatment Centers as of 8/8/24

>20K Amtagvi Global

Addressable

Population

Pipeline

2 Global Regulatory Submissions (US, EMA)

2 Registrational

Clinical Trials

8 Clinical Trials in

7 Tumor Types

DESIGNATIONS:

3 Fast 1BTD 1RMAT Track

People & Assets

~$450M

Cash Position as of 7/24/241

$31.1M

First Launch Quarter Revenue (2Q24)

$160-$165M

FY24 Product Revenue Guidance

~700

Employees

1. Includes net proceeds of approximately $200.0 million raised from an at-the market (ATM) equity financing facility during the second and third quarter of 2024 Abbreviations: BTD=Breakthrough Therapy Designation; FDA=U.S. Food and Drug Administration; RMAT=Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation

Label Expansion Opportunities

Iovance Solid Tumor Portfolio Highlights

INDICATIONS

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

APPROVED

Post-anti-PD-1 advanced melanoma (U.S.)

Planned submissions: EU (2Q24), U.K. & Canada (2H24)

Commercial

Amtagvi treatment regimen (U.S.)

Advanced melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (U.S., ex-U.S.)

Registration-

Lifileucel + pembrolizumab

Frontline advanced melanoma

TILVANCE-301 Phase 3 (FTD, Confirmatory)

Directed

Lifileucel

Post-chemo & anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC

IOV-LUN-202: Cohorts 1&2

Lifileucel

Post-chemo & anti-PD-1 endometrial cancer

IOV-END-201: Cohorts 1&2

Lifileucel

Lifileucel, Lifileucel + ICI

1-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC

IOV-COM-202: Cohorts 3A, 3B*, 3C

Pipeline

Lifileucel + ICI

ICI-naïve advanced melanoma

IOV-COM-202: Cohorts 1A, 1D

Lifileucel core biopsy

2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC

IOV-LUN-202: Cohort 3

PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)

Post anti-PD1 advanced melanoma

IOV-GM1-201: Cohort 1

Next-

PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)

2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC

IOV-GM1-201: Cohort 2

Generation

Products

IL-2 analog (IOV-3001)

TIL Treatment Regimen (planned IND in 3Q 2024)

Planned

IL-12 tethered TIL (IOV-5001)

Basket trial (planned IND in 2025)

Planned

*Enrollment complete

Abbreviations: 1L=first line; 2L=second line; 4L=fourth line; FTD=Fast Track Designation; ICI=immune checkpoint inhibitor; IL-2=interleukin 2; IL-12=interleukin 12; IND=investigational new drug application; NSCLC=non- small cell lung cancer; PD-1=programmed cell death protein-1; TIL=tumor infiltrating lymphocytes

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL):

Leading Cell Therapy Platform for Solid Tumors

TIL - Unique Proposed Mechanism of Action

  • Individualized
  • One-timetherapy
  • Deploys the patient's own T cells to fight cancer

TIL Treatment Regimen

Tumor Tissue

Collection

Patient -specific T Cells

Grown into the Billions1

1. Amtagvi USPI

Significant Market Potential in Solid Tumors and our Key Programs

91%

of all cancer cases are solid tumors1

1.8M

New cases of solid tumors in the U.S.1

Expand into other indications

Melanoma

Lung & Bronchus

Endometrial

8K 59K

125K 1.8M

13K 97K

  1. National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program. 2024 Estimates. https://seer.cancer.ovg (accessed May 2024)
  2. World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). GLOBOCAN 2022

Significant Opportunity to Expand Advanced Melanoma Market

Annual Addressable

Opportunity in Previously

Treated Advanced

Melanoma3

>20K

Advanced Melanoma

Treatment Expansion

Opportunities3

>60K

  1. National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program. 2024 Estimates. https://seer.cancer.gov (accessed May 2024)
  2. World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). GLOBOCAN 2022
  3. Data on file as of July 31, 2024

Geographic Footprint

Earlier Treatment Settings

Annual

Frontline

Addressable

Deaths1,2

Patients3

U.S.

8K

14K

Ex-U.S.

22K

27K

Anticipated Markets

Total

30K

41K

Initial Ex-U.S. Planned Regulatory Submissions:

UK: 2H 2024

EU: 2Q 2024

Canada: 2H 2024

Australia: 1H 2025

Switzerland: 2025

1H

2H

1H

2H

First one-time, individualized T cell therapy approved by FDA for a solid tumor cancer

Preferred second-line+ therapy in NCCN guidelines1

1.National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Guidelines, Melanoma: Cutaneous, Version 2.24

Amtagvi Delivered Deep and Durable Responses

Cohort 4

ORR 31.5% mDOR Not Reached

Pivotal1

(95% CI: 21.1, 43.4)

18.6 months follow up

(n=73)

(Range: 1.4+, 26.3+; 95% CI: 4.1, NR)

Supportive

ORR 31.4% mDOR Not Reached

Pooled Data1

(95% CI: 24.1, 39.4)

21.5 months follow up2

(n=153)

(Range: 1.4+, 45.0+)

  1. C-144-01Clinical Trial, Amtagvi USPI
  2. Data on file.

Abbreviations: CI=confidence interval; mDOR=median duration of response; NR=not reached; ORR=objective response rate

