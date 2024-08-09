Corporate Overview
August 2024
Global Leadership in Innovating, Developing and Delivering TIL Therapy for Patients with Cancer
Approved Products
Commercial Launch
>55
Amtagvi Patients
Treated as of 8/8/24
>225M U.S. patient
lives covered under payer policies
51 Authorized Treatment Centers as of 8/8/24
>20K Amtagvi Global
Addressable
Population
Pipeline
2 Global Regulatory Submissions (US, EMA)
2 Registrational
Clinical Trials
8 Clinical Trials in
7 Tumor Types
DESIGNATIONS:
3 Fast 1BTD 1RMAT Track
People & Assets
~$450M
Cash Position as of 7/24/241
$31.1M
First Launch Quarter Revenue (2Q24)
$160-$165M
FY24 Product Revenue Guidance
~700
Employees
1. Includes net proceeds of approximately $200.0 million raised from an at-the market (ATM) equity financing facility during the second and third quarter of 2024 Abbreviations: BTD=Breakthrough Therapy Designation; FDA=U.S. Food and Drug Administration; RMAT=Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation
Label Expansion Opportunities
Iovance Solid Tumor Portfolio Highlights
INDICATIONS
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
APPROVED
Post-anti-PD-1 advanced melanoma (U.S.)
Planned submissions: EU (2Q24), U.K. & Canada (2H24)
Commercial
Amtagvi treatment regimen (U.S.)
Advanced melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (U.S., ex-U.S.)
Registration-
Lifileucel + pembrolizumab
Frontline advanced melanoma
TILVANCE-301 Phase 3 (FTD, Confirmatory)
Directed
Lifileucel
Post-chemo & anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC
IOV-LUN-202: Cohorts 1&2
Lifileucel
Post-chemo & anti-PD-1 endometrial cancer
IOV-END-201: Cohorts 1&2
Lifileucel
Lifileucel, Lifileucel + ICI
1-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC
IOV-COM-202: Cohorts 3A, 3B*, 3C
Pipeline
Lifileucel + ICI
ICI-naïve advanced melanoma
IOV-COM-202: Cohorts 1A, 1D
Lifileucel core biopsy
2L post-chemo & post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC
IOV-LUN-202: Cohort 3
PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)
Post anti-PD1 advanced melanoma
IOV-GM1-201: Cohort 1
Next-
PD-1 Inactivated TIL (IOV-4001)
2-4L incl. post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC
IOV-GM1-201: Cohort 2
Generation
Products
IL-2 analog (IOV-3001)
TIL Treatment Regimen (planned IND in 3Q 2024)
Planned
IL-12 tethered TIL (IOV-5001)
Basket trial (planned IND in 2025)
Planned
*Enrollment complete
Abbreviations: 1L=first line; 2L=second line; 4L=fourth line; FTD=Fast Track Designation; ICI=immune checkpoint inhibitor; IL-2=interleukin 2; IL-12=interleukin 12; IND=investigational new drug application; NSCLC=non- small cell lung cancer; PD-1=programmed cell death protein-1; TIL=tumor infiltrating lymphocytes
Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL):
Leading Cell Therapy Platform for Solid Tumors
TIL - Unique Proposed Mechanism of Action
- Individualized
- One-timetherapy
- Deploys the patient's own T cells to fight cancer
TIL Treatment Regimen
Tumor Tissue
Collection
Patient -specific T Cells
Grown into the Billions1
1. Amtagvi USPI
Significant Market Potential in Solid Tumors and our Key Programs
91%
of all cancer cases are solid tumors1
1.8M
New cases of solid tumors in the U.S.1
Expand into other indications
Melanoma
Lung & Bronchus
Endometrial
8K 59K
125K 1.8M
13K 97K
- National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program. 2024 Estimates. https://seer.cancer.ovg (accessed May 2024)
- World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). GLOBOCAN 2022
Significant Opportunity to Expand Advanced Melanoma Market
Annual Addressable
Opportunity in Previously
Treated Advanced
Melanoma3
>20K
Advanced Melanoma
Treatment Expansion
Opportunities3
>60K
- National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program. 2024 Estimates. https://seer.cancer.gov (accessed May 2024)
- World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). GLOBOCAN 2022
- Data on file as of July 31, 2024
Geographic Footprint
Earlier Treatment Settings
Annual
Frontline
Addressable
Deaths1,2
Patients3
U.S.
8K
14K
Ex-U.S.
22K
27K
Anticipated Markets
Total
30K
41K
Initial Ex-U.S. Planned Regulatory Submissions:
UK: 2H 2024
EU: 2Q 2024
Canada: 2H 2024
Australia: 1H 2025
Switzerland: 2025
1H
2H
1H
2H
First one-time, individualized T cell therapy approved by FDA for a solid tumor cancer
Preferred second-line+ therapy in NCCN guidelines1
1.National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Guidelines, Melanoma: Cutaneous, Version 2.24
Amtagvi Delivered Deep and Durable Responses
Cohort 4
ORR 31.5% mDOR Not Reached
Pivotal1
(95% CI: 21.1, 43.4)
18.6 months follow up
(n=73)
(Range: 1.4+, 26.3+; 95% CI: 4.1, NR)
Supportive
ORR 31.4% mDOR Not Reached
Pooled Data1
(95% CI: 24.1, 39.4)
21.5 months follow up2
(n=153)
(Range: 1.4+, 45.0+)
- C-144-01Clinical Trial, Amtagvi USPI
- Data on file.
Abbreviations: CI=confidence interval; mDOR=median duration of response; NR=not reached; ORR=objective response rate
