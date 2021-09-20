Log in
IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Four further products launched by AGM customers

09/20/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Applied Graphene Materials (LSE:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, is delighted to announce that its ongoing customer engagements have led to the launch to market of four further customer products enhanced with AGM's graphene nanoplatelets.

The customers do not wish to be named for commercial reasons.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of AGM, said:

'I am delighted that the launch to market of these latest customer products has now been successfully achieved, providing further evidence of the commercial momentum that we are continuing to build. Once again, this demonstrates that our approach of close technical collaboration with customers, to help them translate the unique benefits of graphene into their end products, is highly effective.'

For further information

Please contact:

Applied Graphene Materials +44 (0) 1642 438 214

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer

David Blain, Chief Financial Officer

Singer Capital Markets +44 (0) 207 496 3000

Peter Steel / Amanda Gray

Allenby Capital Limited +44 (0) 203 328 5656

Nick Athanas / Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)

Matt Butlin / Kelly Gardiner (Sales and Corporate Broking)

Hudson Sandler +44 (0) 207 796 4133

Nick Lyon / Emily Dillon

Notes to Editors

Applied Graphene Materials - For the last decade, AGM has been at the forefront of harnessing the possibilities of graphene. Founded originally by Professor Karl Coleman, the Group has grown from an academic idea from Durham University to a world leader in the development and application of graphene nanoplatelet dispersions for customers in the coatings, composites and functional materials sectors.

The Group utilises its proprietary bottom-up manufacturing process to produce high purity graphene nanoplatelets. Its expertise in dispersion chemistry enables AGM to create optimised, stable and easy to handle dispersions that customers use in real-world industrial products. AGM's unique approach enables industries to fully realise the potential of graphene in a simple, safe and easy to formulate way.

AGM, based at the Wilton Centre on Teesside, was admitted to AIM in November 2013, raising £11 million. The Group successfully raised £8.5m in January 2016 and a further £9.8m in November 2017. Since August 2020, the Group's shares are also listed on OTCQB in the United States and, in January 2021, the Group successfully raised a further £6m gross. As a result of the funding support and its industry leading technology platform, AGM has been able to develop a significant sales distribution network covering Europe, North America and Asia. The Group continues to work closely with industrial partners, and has seen the successful launch of numerous commercial products enhanced by its Graphene Dispersions.

https://www.appliedgraphenematerials.com/

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
