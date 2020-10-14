Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Full year results for the year ended 31 July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Applied Graphene Materials, the producer of specialty graphene materials and dispersions, announces its full year results for the year ended 31 July 2020.

Operational and commercial highlights

  • Excellent commercial progress made, with a number of major customer projects advancing throughout the year towards completion and product launch. The impact of coronavirus has caused some delays to customer projects however, our development pipeline continues to grow
  • Customer product launch highlights with ' G enable ® Inside' include:
    • Blocksil - introduced Top Coat MT anti-corrosion paint system
  • Sales distribution network expansion - AGM has signed a number of significant new distribution agreements
    • Maroon Chemicals Group - USA and Canada
    • Arpadis - UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Scandinavia
    • Will & Co - Benelux
    • Dichem - Greece
  • AGM continues to grow its IP portfolio with the progress of several graphene dispersion technology based patents
  • Development and launch of the G enable ® 1400 series of dispersions, a cost-effective range of products offering outstanding barrier performance
  • Development of production scaling for dispersions manufacture - continuous commitment to build production scale platform for the range of dispersions we manufacture

Financial overview

  • Revenue £0.08 million (2019: £0.05 million)
  • EBITDA* Loss of £3.08 million (2019: loss of £4.56 million)
  • Cash at bank £3.68 million (2019: £6.13 million)
  • Basic EPS Loss of 6.4 pence per share (2019: loss of 7.9 pence)
  • Adjusted EPS Loss of 6.1 pence per share (2019: loss of 7.9 pence)

* EBITDA comprises loss before interest, tax, exceptional costs, depreciation and amortisation.

Post year end

  • AGM has signified its intent to commit to signing up to the UN Global Compact in the near future
  • Infinity Wax launched its Graphene QDX detailing polish for the car care market
  • Kent Europe GmbH launched its aerosol anti-corrosion primer
  • Halo Automotive / EZ Car Care launched its graphene enhanced car wax for car care market
  • Launch of Innovation Accelerator programme
  • AGM shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'We have seen a solid year of progress despite the global impact of coronavirus. Whilst we have been able to maintain continuity of our long term testing and materials development, we have seen a slowing of customer volumes in our second half of the year. We anticipate this to rebound as restrictions begin to be removed. Our technology platform for graphene nanoplatelet dispersions is ideal for the markets that we operate in and I am confident that we will see long term success in each sector. Our technology is well proven, graphene really works in these applications, and we have the keys to unlocking the performance of this remarkable class of materials.

'I am particularly excited about the appointment of high-quality distribution partners for our business. This will enable the presentation of the possibilities of graphene materials to a more comprehensive audience. I see the combination of expanded geographical presence, technical excellence and commercial astuteness through our distributor platform as a recipe for successful engagement with the broad set of opportunities anticipated.

'We are starting to see graphene come of age. It is my firm belief that the means of realising the remarkable performance benefits that graphene nanoplatelets have to offer is in the successful integration of these materials into a range of host products to make them even better. Understanding materials technology, dispersion chemistry and end-use application is critical to a successful outcome on a customer-by-customer basis. I believe, in this regard, we are very well placed to reap the benefits of the substantial effort we have put in thus far to develop our product offerings and prove that graphene works in real applications.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Applied Graphene Materials' results presentation, with audio commentary, is expected to be made available on its website at http://www.appliedgraphenematerials.com in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Applied Graphene Materials +44 (0) 1642 438 214

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer

David Blain, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer +44 (0) 207 496 3000
Peter Steel / Amanda Gray
Hudson Sandler
 +44 (0) 207 796 4133
Charlie Jack / Emily Dillon

Notes to Editors

For the last decade, Applied Graphene Materials has been at the forefront of harnessing the possibilities of graphene. Founded originally by Professor Karl Coleman, the Group has grown from an academic idea from Durham University to a world leader in the development and application of graphene nanoplatelet dispersions for customers in the coatings, composites and functional materials sectors.

The Group utilises its proprietary bottom-up manufacturing process to produce high purity graphene nanoplatelets. Their expertise in dispersion chemistry enables the Group to create optimised, stable and easy to handle dispersions that customers use in real-world industrial products. The Group's unique approach enables industries to fully realise the potential of graphene in a simple, safe and easy to formulate way.

The Group, based at the Wilton Centre on Teesside, was admitted to AIM in November 2013, raising £11 million. The Group successfully raised £8.5m in January 2016 and a further £9.8m in November 2017. Since August 2020, the Group's shares are also listed on OTCQX in the United States. As a result of the funding support and their industry leading technology platform, the Group has been able to develop a significant sales distribution network covering Europe, North America and a partner in Japan. The Group continues to work closely with industrial partners, and have seen the successful launch of numerous commercial products enhanced by their Graphene Dispersions.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 09:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IP GROUP PLC
05:10aIP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Full year results for the year ended 31 Ju..
PU
10/13IP : Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd - Announces £84.4m in new capital
PU
10/12IP : Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd - Oxford Nanopore, the Bill and Melinda Ga..
PU
10/09IP : Diurnal Group plc - Result of Placing Open Offer and Notice of General Meet..
PU
10/09IP : Diurnal Group plc - Proposed Placing and Open Offer
PU
10/09IP : Modern Water plc - Update on Offer for Modern Water plc by DeepVerge plc (f..
PU
10/08IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - AGM launches unique Innovation Accelerator..
PU
10/07IP : Investee Sells Developing Drug Portfolio for GBP75 Million
DJ
10/07IP : Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd - First-in-Class TMEM16A potentiator program fo..
PU
10/06IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Notice of Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 80,6 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 189 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 850 M 1 103 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,21x
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 115,33 GBX
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC19.72%1 103
BLACKROCK, INC.22.32%93 761
UBS GROUP AG-12.92%41 873
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.72%33 494
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.18.34%32 479
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.45%23 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group