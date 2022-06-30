IP : Duncan Tatton-Brown appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Oxford Nanopore

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

("Oxford Nanopore" or the "Group")

Duncan Tatton-Brown appointed as Non-Executive Chair

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, the company behind a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, is pleased to announce that Duncan Tatton-Brown will be joining the Group as Non-Executive Chair with effect from 1 August 2022. Duncan will succeed Peter Allen, who will retire from the Board on 31 July 2022.

Duncan brings extensive, relevant experience as an executive and Non-Executive Director of FTSE companies, growth and founder-led technology businesses, and, in particular, where UK-born businesses have grown to have a strong international commercial presence. He has had a distinguished career across a wide range of innovative businesses in the technology, retail and media sectors, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of Ocado Group plc from 2012 to 2020, during which time the business expanded from being a pure-play online grocer to a leading UK technology business serving clients around the world, with revenue growing 3.5 times and technology headcount growing 10-fold. He remains a Senior Advisor to Ocado and currently also serves on the Boards of Cazoo and Trainline.

Duncan holds a master's degree in Engineering from King's College, Cambridge.

Wendy Becker, Senior Independent Director at Oxford Nanopore, said: "We are extremely pleased to have appointed Duncan as the next Chair of Oxford Nanopore. Duncan's impressive track-record of working with FTSE companies that have grown internationally, and extensive board experience, means he is ideally placed to lead the Board as we continue to innovate and grow. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Peter for his enormous contribution to Oxford Nanopore and wish him all the best."

Duncan Tatton-Brown, incoming Chair, commented: "I am delighted to be joining Oxford Nanopore at such an exciting time in the company's journey. The company has already achieved a huge amount, and yet the company is in the foothills of its growth journey. The future opportunities for its sensing technology are immense, from the current scientific research community to future uses across health, agriculture, food or environmental applications. This potential is underpinned by its highly innovative and differentiated technology, fantastic team, strong business model and growing customer base. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to ensure the ongoing and long-term success of Oxford Nanopore."

Gordon Sanghera, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Nanopore, said: "Duncan brings substantial board experience of supporting high-tech growth technology companies, critical to our long-term ambition of enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. I would like to thank Peter for his support and guidance over the years and very much look forward to working with Duncan as we enter the next phase of growth."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

[ENDS]

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU no. 596/2014), which forms part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.