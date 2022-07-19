Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-19 am EDT
73.55 GBX   +2.65%
IP : Econic Technologies Ltd – Announces partnership with Manali Petrochemicals

07/19/2022 | 11:34am EDT
The agreement with Manali Petrochemicals Limited will see the Indian market leader retrofit an existing production facility to commercialise Econic's carbon-to-value technology

London, 19 July 2022 - Econic Technologies, the UK's deep-tech carbon-to-value pioneer, has today announced the finalisation of a Joint Development and Technology Transfer Agreement with Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL), the market leader and only integrated polyol producer in India.

The signing of the legal agreement sets the next stage of the Econic-MPL partnership to scale up and manufacture CO2 containing polyols initially in Manali's demo scale facilities, followed by retrofit of Manali's 12,000+ industrial scale reactors with Econic's proprietary process. Both companies are aligned to drive the commercialisation of CO2 containing polyols for use in essential polyurethane products to meet consumer demand.

The agreement consolidates the Memorandum of Understanding the two organisations entered into last year and represents a significant step in the global scale-up of Econic Technologies and its catalyst and process technology. It also reflects the Indian market-leader's vote of confidence in Econic in the company's ground-breaking technology. The future reaching long-term partnership is of strategic importance for both companies and presents important opportunities to respond to customer demand for sustainable options of CO2 containing products.

Keith Wiggins, CEO of Econic Technologies, said of the new agreement:"We appreciate this next development in our partnership with MPL and the opportunity to work with them as a pioneering licensee of Econic's technology in one of the biggest and fastest growing geographies. There is undeniable momentum for solutions that meet consumer demand for more sustainable products made using waste CO2, and we're delighted to be leading the way together in this area."

Ashwin Mutiah, Chair of AM International, Manali's parent company said: "Science and innovation will play a key role in ensuring that our manufacturing plants implement eco-friendly and cost-efficient technology. MPL's partnership with Econic Technologies brings significant R&D-led improvements to the production process. Alongside delivering a greener product to our customers, it reaffirms our ESG commitment towards a carbon neutral planet."

Financials
Sales 2022 -134 M -161 M -161 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 220 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,67x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 741 M 889 M 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 -3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 71,65 GBX
Average target price 137,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Elaine Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-42.12%889
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.74%90 207
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-23.75%70 824
UBS GROUP AG-4.23%53 915
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.26%34 563
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-29.79%29 470