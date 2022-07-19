IP : Econic Technologies Ltd – Announces partnership with Manali Petrochemicals

The agreement with Manali Petrochemicals Limited will see the Indian market leader retrofit an existing production facility to commercialise Econic's carbon-to-value technology

London, 19 July 2022 - Econic Technologies, the UK's deep-tech carbon-to-value pioneer, has today announced the finalisation of a Joint Development and Technology Transfer Agreement with Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL), the market leader and only integrated polyol producer in India.

The signing of the legal agreement sets the next stage of the Econic-MPL partnership to scale up and manufacture CO2 containing polyols initially in Manali's demo scale facilities, followed by retrofit of Manali's 12,000+ industrial scale reactors with Econic's proprietary process. Both companies are aligned to drive the commercialisation of CO2 containing polyols for use in essential polyurethane products to meet consumer demand.

The agreement consolidates the Memorandum of Understanding the two organisations entered into last year and represents a significant step in the global scale-up of Econic Technologies and its catalyst and process technology. It also reflects the Indian market-leader's vote of confidence in Econic in the company's ground-breaking technology. The future reaching long-term partnership is of strategic importance for both companies and presents important opportunities to respond to customer demand for sustainable options of CO2 containing products.

Keith Wiggins, CEO of Econic Technologies, said of the new agreement:"We appreciate this next development in our partnership with MPL and the opportunity to work with them as a pioneering licensee of Econic's technology in one of the biggest and fastest growing geographies. There is undeniable momentum for solutions that meet consumer demand for more sustainable products made using waste CO2, and we're delighted to be leading the way together in this area."

Ashwin Mutiah, Chair of AM International, Manali's parent company said: "Science and innovation will play a key role in ensuring that our manufacturing plants implement eco-friendly and cost-efficient technology. MPL's partnership with Econic Technologies brings significant R&D-led improvements to the production process. Alongside delivering a greener product to our customers, it reaffirms our ESG commitment towards a carbon neutral planet."