IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Professor Jerry Chittenden joins First Light Fusion's Advisory Board

First Light Fusion, a global leader in researching energy generation via inertial fusion, has further strengthened its advisory board with the appointment of Professor Jeremy (Jerry) Chittenden - through Imperial Consultants.

Jerry is the Professor of Plasma Physics at Imperial College London, in addition to being the Co-director of the Centre for Inertial Fusion Studies (CIFS). Over his distinguished career, and in his role for the CIFS, Jerry has been an eminent voice in furthering the scientific communities' understanding of Inertial Confinement Fusion and related High Energy Density Physics, as well as exploring the use of Inertial Fusion for energy production.

Separately, Professor Arun Majumdar has stepped down from the advisory board having been invited to become a member of President Biden's presidential transition Agency Review Team.

Dr Nick Hawker, CEO of First Light Fusion said:

'We are very pleased that Jerry has joined our already notable advisory board, where his invaluable insights will further complement its existing expertise. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank Arun for his deeply valued contributions over recent years. We wish him all the best and will watch on with great interest as he helps to shape the United States' energy policy.'

Professor Jeremy Chittenden said:

'It's vitality important that we continue to explore how fusion energy can contribute to reducing the impact of future global energy supply on the environment. First Light Fusion is addressing this through some highly innovative approaches to tackling the technical challenges involved in delivering fusion energy. I very much look forward to working closely with my fellow advisory board members, and helping to address some of the fascinating scientific issues that will doubtless arise during this ambitious endeavour.'