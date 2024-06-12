IP Group PLC - London-based intellectual property company investing in technology - Receives cash consideration from acquisition of portfolio company Garrison Technology Ltd by US cybersecurity firm Everfox. IP Group to receive cash consideration not affecting its net asset value. Says more information to be provided in due course.
Current share price: 46.80 pence
12-month change: down 13%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
