IP Group plc is a United Kingdom-based early-stage science investor. The Company develops and supports various businesses in deep technology (deeptech), life sciences and clean technology (cleantech). Its segments include venture capital investing: life sciences, venture capital investing: deeptech, venture capital investing: cleantech, venture capital investing: other, and third-party fund management. Its life sciences investments are focused on a healthier future with a view to curing and preventing disease rather than simply treating symptoms and building healthier - rather than just longer - lives. Its deeptech investments are focused on four technology subsectors underpinned by global societal need and macroeconomic trends. Its cleantech platform, Kiko Ventures, is investing in assets that address the global climate challenge, targeting innovators that are creating scalable climate technology solutions. Its subsidiaries include Parkwalk Advisors Limited and IP2IPO Limited.