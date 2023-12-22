IP Group PLC - invests in companies pursuing breakthrough science and innovation, such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Notes its participation in a follow-on portfolio company funding round. Anticipates a net unrealised fair value gain of around GBP40 million or 4 pence per share as a result. Commits a total of USD15 million to the round, with completion expected in mid-January, though this is subject to certain conditions. Adds that it anticipates the gain for the transaction will be offset by other fair value reductions in its portfolio. However, it is "too early" to provide guidance on the carrying values of its portfolio companies at year-end.

Current stock price: 57.90 pence

12-month range: up 1.2%

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News deputy news editor

