IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
IP : Inivata Ltd - Inivata's Liquid Biopsy Technology Included in Unique £10m Research Collaboration for Early Detection of Lung Cancer

12/18/2020 | 08:33am EST
Research Collaboration to be led by the University of Southampton and along with several major diagnostics and informatics companies will test the best way of detecting cancers at a stage when they can still be cured

Inivata's InVision® Liquid Biopsy platform will be used to detect mutations in ctDNA in study participants

Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, today announces its participation in a major research collaboration to investigate integrated diagnostics for the early detection of lung cancer with the aim of increasing survival rates, alongside improving the efficiency of testing in people at high risk of cancer in the NHS. The program's goal is to streamline the process of detecting cancers and reduce the NHS resources that are needed in order to find each new case.

The iDx-LUNG project will be led by the University of Southampton, in conjunction with the University of Leeds, and will bring together the diagnostic and informatics capabilities of the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Oncimmune, BC Platforms, Inivata and others in conjunction with NHS England. It is part of the UK Government's Early Diagnosis Mission to diagnose three-quarters of cancers at an early stage by 2028 and has received funding totalling £10 million.

15,000 participants who have attended NHS England lung health checks at mobile computed tomographic (CT) scanners in Hampshire and Yorkshire will be asked to give blood samples and nasal swabs for testing. The samples will be analyzed for changes that could indicate early cancer development. As part of this, Inivata's InVision® liquid biospy platform will be used to analyze blood samples provided by individuals with inconclusive CT scan results to detect mutations of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) in their plasma.

Clive Morris, CEO of Inivata, commented: 'This exciting collaborative project has the potential to transform lung cancer care in the NHS by building an optimized pathway from population-based screening to effective diagnosis. The selection of Inivata to provide the ctDNA test for the program highlights the capabilities of our InVision liquid biopsy platform. It also brings the opportunity to build further validation of our technology in early detection, alongside its current commercial application in enabling clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients. We look forward to working closely with the consortium to maximize the potential benefits for lung cancer patients.'

Peter Johnson, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Southampton, commented: 'We urgently need to find ways to detect lung cancer early, to drive up people's chances of a cure. This unique collaborative effort between universities, the NHS and companies with ground-breaking technologies is aimed at doing just that.'

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata's technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaR™ assay - allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow Inivata on Twitter @Inivata.

Media Contacts

Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Sarah Wilson
Paul Kidwell (US)
inivata@consilium-comms.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700, +1 516 503 0271

Inivata Ltd
Karen Chandler-Smith
karen.chandler-smith@inivata.com +44 (0)7900 430235

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
