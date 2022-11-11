Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:56 2022-11-11 am EST
73.18 GBX   +3.21%
06:42aIp : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £5.2 million and Notice of General Meeting
PU
11/08TRADING UPDATES: Leeds revenue down; Frontier IP completes fundraise
AN
11/01Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NBIX) completed the acquisition of Diurnal Group plc (AIM:DNL) from Diurnal Directors, IP Group Plc (LSE:IPO), Polar Capital Holdings plc (AIM:POLR), Development Bank of Wales Plc, Amati Global Investors Ltd. and other shar..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £5.2 million and Notice of General Meeting

11/11/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc

("Intelligent Ultrasound" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Placing and Subscription to raise £5.2 million

and

Notice of General Meeting

Intelligent Ultrasound (AIM: IUG), the ultrasound artificial intelligence (AI) software and simulation company, announces a Placing and Subscription (together the "Fundraising") to raise £5.2 million (before the deduction of fees and expenses) through the conditional issue of 56,216,220 Ordinary Shares at 9.25 pence per Ordinary Share. The Fundraising has been arranged by Cenkos Securities and the New Shares will rank, pari passu, in all other respects with the Company's Existing Ordinary Shares.

Fundraising Highlights

  • Placing and Subscription to raise £5.2 million through the conditionalissue of 42,504,112 Placing Shares and 13,712,108 Subscription Shares to new and existing institutional and other investors at 9.25 pence per Ordinary Share
  • The Issue Price equates to a nil discount to the closing mid-market price of 9.25 pence on 10 November 2022
  • The New Shares to be issued under the Placing and Subscription represent 17.2 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital

Use of proceeds

The net proceeds of the Fundraising of £4.8 million will be used by the Company to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional working capital, including funding the ongoing development of the existing products.

General Meeting

The Fundraising is conditional, inter alia, upon Shareholder approval at the General Meeting of the Company which will be held at the Floor 6A, Hodge House, 114-116 St Mary Street, Cardiff, CF10 1DY at 11.00 a.m. on 30 November 2022.

The Company will shortly be posting a Notice of General Meeting and an accompanying circular to existing shareholders following this announcement. All relevant documents will also be available to download from the Company website at http://www.intelligentultrasoundgroup.com/reports-and-presentations/.

Subject to, inter alia, the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting, the EIS/VCT Placing Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 8.00 a.m. on 1 December 2022, being one Business Day prior to admission to trading on AIM of the General Shares, which are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 8.00 a.m. on 2 December 2022.

Stuart Gall, CEO at Intelligent Ultrasound, said: "The Directors are very pleased with the response to the oversubscribed fundraising and are thankful to the new and existing shareholders for their continued support. The Directors consider this to have been an excellent year and the Group remains on target to meet the market expectation of £10m revenue in FY22.

With a strong simulation portfolio for 2023 and three clinical AI related products launched in the market and generating early revenues, the Board is confident that this fundraising will drive growth in sales that will take the Group to profitability, as well as achieving the Group's aspirational vision of £25m revenues by 2025, in what the directors believe is an exciting and dynamic market."

Enquiries:

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc

www.intelligentultrasound.com

Stuart Gall, CEO

Tel: +44 (0)29 2075 6534

Helen Jones, CFO

Cenkos Securities plc - Nominated Advisor and broker

Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Giles Balleny / Max Gould (Corporate Finance)

Dale Bellis / Julian Morse (Sales)

Walbrook PR

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 orintelligentultrasound@walbrookpr.com

Anna Dunphy

Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001


Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IP GROUP PLC
06:42aIp : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £5.2 million and..
PU
11/08TRADING UPDATES: Leeds revenue down; Frontier IP completes fundraise
AN
11/01Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NBIX) comple..
CI
10/27CORRECT: Nanoco files suit; Harland & Wolff activates facility
AN
10/27IN BRIEF: Two funds bank GBP32 million from Alphawave IP share sale
AN
10/27TRADING UPDATES: Henderson ups dividend; Riverstone names new chair
AN
10/26TRADING UPDATES: Nanoco files suit; Harland & Wolff activates facility
AN
10/20Ip : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - FDA grants ScanNav Anatomy PNB clearance for sale ..
PU
10/17FTSE 100 Closes Up on UK Tax-Cut Reversal
DJ
10/17Goldman Sachs Expects Deeper UK Recession, Lowers BOE Forecasts
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 -128 M -149 M -149 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 197 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,62x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 734 M 856 M 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 -4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 70,90 GBX
Average target price 132,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Elaine Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-42.73%856
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.01%114 120
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.03%69 681
UBS GROUP AG2.86%55 499
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%36 758
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.12%35 621