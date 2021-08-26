IP : Itaconix plc - Change of Adviser

Itaconix plc (AIM: ITX) (OTCQB: ITXXF), a leading innovator in sustainable plant-based polymers used as essential ingredients in everyday consumer products, is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Ltd ('finnCap') as it's Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.
The following matters fall to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:
-
John Shaw (CEO) is a Member, Manager at PB&J Entertainment LLC (2015-current).
About Itaconix
Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance and sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leading positions in non-phosphate detergents, odour control, and hair styling. Itaconix has received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition for the Company's contributions to the global green economy.
