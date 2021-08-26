Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IP : Itaconix plc - Change of Adviser

08/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Itaconix plc (AIM: ITX) (OTCQB: ITXXF), a leading innovator in sustainable plant-based polymers used as essential ingredients in everyday consumer products, is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Ltd ('finnCap') as it's Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

For further information

Please contact:

Itaconix +1 (603) 775 4400
John R. Shaw / Laura Denner
Belvedere Communications
 +44 (0) 20 3687 2756
John West / Llew Angus
finnCap Ltd
 +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Ed Frisby/Abigail Kelly/Milesh Hindocha - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis/Sunila de Silva - ECM

The following matters fall to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

  • John Shaw (CEO) is a Member, Manager at PB&J Entertainment LLC (2015-current).

About Itaconix

Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance and sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leading positions in non-phosphate detergents, odour control, and hair styling. Itaconix has received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition for the Company's contributions to the global green economy.

www.itaconix.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IP GROUP PLC
05:11aIP : Itaconix plc - Change of Adviser
PU
08/25IP : Ultraleap Ltd - Tom Carter appointed as Ultraleap CEO; Steve Cliffe to reti..
PU
08/23IP : Abingdon Health plc - Launch of the BioSURE COVID-19 IgG Antibody Self Test
PU
08/23IP : Actual Experience plc - New Contract Win
PU
08/19IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Half Year Report
PU
08/19IP : Diurnal Group plc - Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
08/19Arkivum Limited announced that it has received £1.575 million in funding from..
CI
08/18IP : DeepMatter Group plc - DeepMatter CEO appointed Chairman of Industrial Advi..
PU
08/12IP GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/11IP : Xeros Technology Group plc - India Licensing Update
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 231 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 1 354 M 1 857 M 1 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 127,40 GBX
Average target price 151,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IP GROUP PLC28.82%1 857
BLACKROCK, INC.28.59%141 419
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.34.61%88 102
UBS GROUP AG23.14%58 473
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.45%49 245
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)28.49%47 069