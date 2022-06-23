Log in
    GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:04 2022-06-23 am EDT
73.65 GBX   +0.34%
IP Group Plc Launches 'Kiko Ventures' Platform to Deepen Its Support for Transformative Climate Technology
CI
TRANSCRIPT : IP Group Plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Board changes

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company, announces the appointments of Nicole McCormack and Lois Day to the board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors, with immediate effect.

The appointments align with the Company's established growth strategy and the addition of sector expertise complements the wide range of experience on the existing board. Nicole is based in the US, further strengthening Mirriad's presence in its largest market.

The Board will expand to accommodate the new appointments, and current Non-Executive Director, Kelsey Lynn Skinner will step down from the board for maternity reasons effective immediately.

Nicole McCormack brings high-level sector expertise from the demand side of the advertising market. She is currently General Manager Advertising and Commerce at TeamSnap in Los Angeles, having previously been Head of Advertising Partnerships at Quibi and Senior Vice President Revenue Strategy and Operations at Flipboard. She joins the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Lois Day is currently an Investment Director in the Deep Tech team at IP Group. She was previously Head of Technology Co-Investments in the capital markets team at IP Group, where she led multiple successful fundraises for Deep Tech and Cleantech portfolio companies. Prior to this she spent a decade in investment banking, including as an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs and a Vice President at Rothschild. She will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director on an interim basis. On her appointment to the Board, Lois Day will also be a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

John Pearson, Non-Executive Chairman at Mirriad , said: "These high-quality appointments strengthen our Board and reflect the Company's strategic focus on the US. Nicole's deep industry experience, with particular expertise in emerging forms of advertising, means she is a fantastic fit as we work to scale the Mirriad proposition. Lois brings cutting-edge technology expertise and extensive fundraising experience, which we anticipate will similarly help the Company achieve its long-term objectives.

"I would also like to thank Kelsey for her valuable contribution ahead of her stepping down from the board for maternity reasons."

Additional Information

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Nicole Arbaugh McCormack, aged 45.

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years
HMO Tech, LLC N/A

Nicole McCormack does not hold any shares or options in the Company.

There is no further information regarding Nicole McCormack which is required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Lois Emma Day, aged 39.

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years

3 Sisters Ventures LLP

3 Sisters Capital Ltd

Fortitude Investments (Commercial) Ltd

Fortitude Investments Ltd

Store Space Ltd

Stevroch Ltd

Aqdot Ltd*

Lois Day Ltd

Shakti Street Ltd

Fortitude Investments (Residential) Ltd

*Lois Day is a representative of IP2IPO Services Limited which is a director of Aqdot Ltd.

Lois Day was a director of Lois Day Ltd, Shakti Street Ltd and Radio Marketing Link Ltd during which time they were dissolved via voluntary strike-offs on 25 May 2021, 24 September 2019 and 15 February 2005, respectively. Lois Day was also a director of Insilco Investments Ltd during the time it was dissolved via compulsory strike-off on 15 March 2011.

Lois Day does not hold any shares or options in the Company.

There is no further information regarding Lois Day which is required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

END

Enquiries:

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser and Broker :

Panmure Gordon

Alina Vaskina / James Sinclair-Ford (Corporate Advisory)

Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Financial Communications:

Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Andrew Wilson Tel: +44 (0) 7810 636995

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
