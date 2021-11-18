Log in
IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad and CANAL+ Brand Solutions deliver in-content first for French cinema

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company, announces a partnership with CANAL+ Brand Solutions to launch a new premium advertising offer.

In a first for French cinema, CANAL+ Brand Solutions is now offering advertisers the use of the Mirriad platform to insert products or brands dynamically and seamlessly into finished video content.

Starting with feature films, it is hoped that the partnership will extend across CANAL+'s diverse content library in due course.

The first insertions of this type will be made available in the 2022 film Tenor, a feature film by Claude Zidi Jr. with Michèle Laroque and Mohamed Belkhir, co-produced by Darka Movies and First Step, distributed by Studiocanal.

Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad , said: "CANAL+ is a partner of the highest quality, with an outstanding VOD and streaming offer to complement its critically-acclaimed film and TV output. This agreement is an important moment for Mirriad, and it is fantastic to confirm our unique in-content solution will be first used in Tenor. We hope this represents the first of many high quality and non-interruptive integrations across CANAL+'s streaming platform and the wide range of original programming."

Fabrice Mollier, CANAL+ Brand Solutions' President , said: " At Canal+ Brand Solutions we constantly focus on capitalizing on Canal+'s DNA: technology and premium content, to transform it into solutions for brands' innovative marketing solutions.

"Though this partnership with Mirriad, we are thrilled to propose this innovation to our clients for the first time in the French market."

ENDS

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Nominated Adviser & Broker:

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Simon Bridges

Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Financial Communications:

Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Andrew Wilson Tel: +44 (0) 7810 636995

About CANAL + Brand Solutions

A subsidiary of the CANAL + Group, CANAL + Brand Solutions is the advertising agency for 36 media brands, including CANAL +, C8, CSTAR, CNEWS, Eurosport, Discovery, RTL9, ViceTV, myCANAL, UGC and Le Grand Rex and offers brands innovative communication solutions in TV, Digital, Print, Cinema, Data and Brand content.

#aggregatorofsolutionsforyourbrands

About CANAL Brand Factory

Launched in March 2017, CANAL Brand Factory is the creative entity of CANAL + Brand Solutions. Within the CANAL + Group, we know how to create communities that we engage in premium and exclusive content such as sport, cinema, series, documentaries, music and humor. With this know-how, CANAL Brand Factory offers brands the same high standards and the same quality as found on our channels. To do this, we provide them with all of the group's writing, incarnation, production and media amplification resources and we offer brand content, multiscreen and event solutions.

CANAL + Brand Solutions communication contact:

communication-regiepub@canal-plus.com - 06 46 47 17 73

About Place to Be Media

Place to Be Media is a media agency specializing in Product Placement for television, Cinema, music and Digital since 2008. Place to Be Media has been associated with Mirriad for 3 years to develop virtual Product Placement on the French market.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
