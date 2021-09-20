Log in
IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad signs partnership agreement with Influential

09/20/2021
Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company, today announces a strategic partnership with Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company.

Representing a significant opportunity, the agreement will expand the range of inventory Mirriad can access in the fast-growing and extensive influencer marketing sector. It also underlines the increasing speed of the company's development in the strategically important US market.

The exclusive agreement includes a targeted introducer strategy for Influential's talent and the clients of both companies.

Historically, influencers have spent hours preparing for sponsored photoshoots to feature several products for a brand. Now, Mirriad and Influential will make brand integrations a seamless process, giving influencers and brands the ability to virtually integrate brand logos, products and advertising directly into social media posts.

The two market leaders' aligned technological approach means brands can now select which video they want their product featured in before it goes live, whether they need to virtually integrate a soda can or a car.

Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad , said: 'This exceptional partnership opens up an important vertical we've been working on for over a year. It also aligns with our strategy of fulfilling the increasing demand for the Mirriad in-content solution in an area that is critical to engaging with modern consumers, both from a reach and relevance perspective. We are excited to be working with the number one platform in this space, with access to an unparalleled roster of influencers and creators. Like Mirriad, Influential is powered by AI, and we will be gaining significant mutual benefits by connecting the platforms and delivering scale and value to creators, brands and viewers.

'Influencers rely on their authentic connections with followers, so our non-intrusive approach is the perfect solution for scale in this sector. Mirriad's in-content advertising delivers additional revenue streams and increased brand engagement, in a non-interruptive format that viewers actively prefer.'

Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, said: 'The creator economy continues to skyrocket with the enormous popularity of short form video content platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, and we are anticipating that it will reach upwards of $28 billion by 2026.

'We are very excited to launch this partnership with Mirriad because of their unique technology and approach, as the leader of in-content advertising, to evolve the creator economy with automatic brand integrations to monetize their viral content.'

About Mirriad

Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, improving the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions whilst delivering dramatically increased reach and impact for advertisers.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

Enquiries :

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Nominated Adviser & Broker:

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Richard Andrews

Simon Bridges

Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Financial Communications:

Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Andrew Wilson Tel: +44 (0) 7810 636995

About Influential

Influential is an AI-powered technology and is the largest influencer marketing company in the world, by revenue. Leveraging a network of over 3 Million social media influencers, Influential's platform powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, content creation, media, and measurement. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential enables exclusive targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, and eComm sales. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including McDonald's, NBA, General Mills, Ford, and every major studio. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner. (www.influential.co)

Contact

Influential@5wpr.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
