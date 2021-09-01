Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Notice of analyst and investor webinar

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad, John Pearson, Chairman and David Dorans, CFO, will be hosting a webinar for analysts and investors at 10:00 BST on Wednesday 22 September 2021 to provide a briefing presentation following the release of Mirriad plc's Interim Results.

If you would like to attend, please contact Charlotte Street Partners at mirriad@charlottestpartners.co.uk to register and receive dial-in details.

About Mirriad

Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, improving the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions whilst delivering dramatically increased reach and impact for advertisers.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

Enquiries

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Nominated Adviser & Broker:
Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges

Thomas Diehl

Financial Communications:
Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham

Andrew Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Tel: +44 (0) 7810 636995

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IP GROUP PLC
05:42aIP : Diurnal Group plc - Diurnal launches Efmody® in Germany and Austria
PU
05:32aIP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Notice of analyst and investor webinar
PU
05:22aIP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - Launch of DermaPure® Meshed and VNEWTM
PU
05:22aIP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad "loops in" new creative partner
PU
08/26IP : Itaconix plc - Change of Adviser
PU
08/25IP : Ultraleap Ltd - Tom Carter appointed as Ultraleap CEO; Steve Cliffe to reti..
PU
08/23IP : Abingdon Health plc - Launch of the BioSURE COVID-19 IgG Antibody Self Test
PU
08/23IP : Actual Experience plc - New Contract Win
PU
08/19IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Half Year Report
PU
08/19IP : Diurnal Group plc - Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 231 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 1 350 M 1 857 M 1 856 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 127,00 GBX
Average target price 151,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IP GROUP PLC28.41%1 857
BLACKROCK, INC.31.40%144 294
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.36.58%89 425
UBS GROUP AG23.02%58 209
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.46.71%50 405
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)30.02%47 630