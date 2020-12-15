Log in
IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Result of General Meeting and Open Offer

12/15/2020 | 12:03pm EST
Mirriad Advertising plc ('Mirriad' or the 'Company'), the computer vision, technology and AI platform company, published and posted a shareholder circular on 27 November 2020 (the 'Circular'), including a notice of general meeting ('General Meeting') in connection with the proposed Placing and Open Offer.

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held earlier today at 11.00 a.m. (UK) all Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from Shareholders on each Resolution were as follows:

For Against Withheld
Ordinary Resolution Votes % Votes %
To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares
 139,649,359 100 0
 0 3,785
Special Resolution
To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 139,631,095
 99.98 18,264
 0.01 3,785

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 15 December 2020 was 213,361,826. Shareholders were entitled to one vote per share.

Accordingly, the Placing and the Open Offer are expected to complete, conditional on each Admission, at 8.00 a.m. on 16 December 2020 (or such later time and/or date as Canaccord Genuity and Baden Hill may agree, but in any event by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 30 December 2020) for the EIS/VCT Placing Shares and at 8.00 a.m. on 17 December 2020 for the General Placing Shares and the Open Offer Shares (or such later time and/or date as Canaccord Genuity and Baden Hill may agree, but in any event by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 31 December 2020).

Result of the Open Offer


The Open Offer closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. on 14 December 2020 in accordance with its terms and was oversubscribed. The Company has received valid acceptances and excess applications from Qualifying Shareholders in respect of all the available Open Offer Shares pursuant to the terms of the Open Offer.

As a consequence, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately £3 million through the Open Offer and approximately £26 million (before expenses) in aggregate through the Fundraising.

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Circular and capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

Issue of Equity, Admissions and Total Voting Rights

Applications have been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 65,220,065 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. This comprises of 6,350,000 EIS/ VCT Placing Shares, which are expected to be admitted to trading at 8.00 a.m. on 16 December 2020, and 51,250,000 General Placing Shares and 7,620,065 Open Offer Shares. which are together expected to be admitted to trading at 8.00 a.m. on 17 December 2020. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following the General Admission on 17 December 2020 , the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 278,581,891 Ordinary Shares, with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the figure of 278,581,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Interests of the Concert Party

Following the result of the Open Offer, the interests of each of the members of the Concert Party in the issued ordinary share capital of the Company and the existence of which is known to, or could with reasonable due diligence be ascertained by, any Director following General Admission are as follows:
Number of Existing Ordinary Shares Percentage of existing issued share capital Ordinary Shares (following General Admission) Percentage of Share Capital (following General Admission)
IP2IPO Portfolio L.P. (acting by its general partner IP2IPO Portfolio(GP) Limited)1 34,493,301
 16.17
 34,493,301 12.38
Parkwalk Advisors Ltd
 31,814,133 14.91 35,977,908
 12.91
Dr Mark Alexander Reilly2 66,666 0.03 66,666 0.02
Alastair Hugh Lowell Kilgour3
 566,668 0.27 591,668 0.21
Total
 66,940,768
 		31.37 71,129,543 25.53


1. Includes 99,731 Ordinary Shares held by four directors of IP Group plc and one director of IP2IPO Portfolio (GP) Limited.

2. Of which 33,333 Ordinary Shares are held indirectly.

3. Held indirectly.

Canaccord Genuity acted as Nominated Adviser, Sole Broker and Bookrunner in relation to the Placing, with Baden Hill acting as Co-manager.

The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

For further information please visit www.mirriadplc.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc. Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Nominated Adviser, Sole Broker & Bookrunner: Canaccord Genuity Limited
 Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges

Richard Andrews

Thomas Diehl

Co-manager: Baden Hill (a trading name of Northland Capital Partners Limited)

Craig Fraser

Matthew Wakefield

Tel: +44 (0)207 903 7004

Tel: +44 (0)207 903 7003

Financial Communications: Charlotte Street Partners

Tom Gillingham

Katie Stanton

Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Tel: +44 (0) 7789 204508


About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:02:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 80,6 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 189 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 973 M 1 296 M 1 303 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,74x
EV / Sales 2021 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 115,33 GBX
Last Close Price 91,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC29.01%1 296
BLACKROCK, INC.36.05%104 305
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.26%61 496
UBS GROUP AG1.72%50 264
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.86%35 295
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.24.34%33 480
