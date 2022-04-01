Log in
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
IP : Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc - Entry into settlement agreement with Department of Health and Social Care

04/01/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (ONT) reached an amicable resolution of the dispute relating to the contract dated 30 July 2020 for the supply of certain LamPORE™ devices and testing kits and associated services by ONT to DHSC. DHSC and ONT entered into a settlement agreement without any admission of liability, which included agreement as to the contract being brought to an end and includes a payment of £50 million in full of amounts due to ONT under the contract.

ONT expects the payment to be treated as non-recurring COVID-19 testing revenue during the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022. Therefore, ONT's prior guidance for Life Science Research Tools revenue in 2022 remains unchanged .

[ENDS]

Enquiries:

Investors

ir@nanoporetech.com

Media

media@nanoporetech.com

oxfordnanoporetechnologies@tulchangroup.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU no. 596/2014), which forms part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Hannah Coote, Company Secretary of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
