Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IP : DeepMatter Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

07/12/2021 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM-quoted company focusing on digitising chemistry, is pleased to announce that Bryn Roberts has been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 August 2021.

Bryn brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical sector having spent 15 years at Roche, the Swiss multinational healthcare company. He is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Data Services at Roche Information Solutions and until recently was Global Head of Operations, Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development. As a member of the Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development Leadership Team he led innovation in disciplines such as Data Science and Laboratory Automation, including diverse applications of Digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Bryn has a deep understanding of informatics and innovation in the laboratory, having overseen the development and operation of Roche's R&D Innovation Centres, including new state-of-the-art laboratories in Basel, Zurich, Munich and Shanghai. DeepMatter will seek to leverage his knowledge to further develop its powerful data platforms and ensure they meet the needs of the world's pharmaceutical industry, supporting the increased reproducibility, predictability and sustainability of chemistry.

Bryn is a Fellow at the University of Oxford, an Associated Faculty member with the University of Frankfurt Big Data Lab, lectures in medical informatics at the University of Applied Sciences, Switzerland and sits on a number of prestigious advisory boards.

Bryn has previously been recognised in the Fierce Biotech IT list of Top 10 Biotech Techies and the Top 50 Big Data Influencers in Precision Medicine by the Big Data Leaders Forum.

Karen Bach, Non-Executive Chair of DeepMatter Group, commented:'I am delighted to welcome Bryn to DeepMatter. To have such a credible industry expert on the Board is a great vote of confidence in our team and we look forward to tapping into his wealth of insight and expertise to drive our offerings forward. An inspiring leader in the world of informatics, who is pushing the field in novel data-driven healthcare approaches, Bryn is a perfect fit for DeepMatter where we enable scientists to use data to discover and develop medicines that transform patients' lives, reliably and cost effectively. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue in our goal of integrating chemistry with technology by building and commercialising powerful data platforms.'

Bryn Roberts, SVP & Global Head of Data Services at Roche, added: 'My career goal is to drive and enable the delivery of innovative healthcare solutions that address a significant unmet need. The value of data captured directly in the lab via DeepMatter and the insights the industry can extract from them will spur further innovation. I am excited to be joining DeepMatter as my first commercial Non-executive position and look forward to helping them on their journey to accelerate scientific computing in the pharma industry.'

Bryn Richard Roberts, aged 53, holds no other listed company directorships, nor has he held any directorships during the five years prior to his appointment. He holds no interest in the ordinary shares of the Company. There are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For more information, please contact:

DeepMatter Group plc

T: 0141 548 8156

Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor and Broker)

T: 020 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

Alma PR

T: 020 3405 0205

Caroline Forde / Harriet Jackson / Kieran Breheny/ Faye Calow

deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

About DeepMatter Group plc

DeepMatter is building and commercialising the most powerful data platforms, to enable scientists to easily perform and optimise chemical reactions, by increasingly integrating chemistry with technology. Ultimately this will allow the greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics.

Visit: www.deepmatter.io and follow @deepmattergroup

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 08:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IP GROUP PLC
05:02aIP  : DeepVerge plc - DeepVerge appoints ex Ogilvy Business Director, Niamh O'Ke..
PU
04:58aIP  : DeepMatter Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
04:54aIP  : Diurnal Group plc - Diurnal receives agreement from US FDA on Special Prot..
PU
07/09IP  : Abingdon Health plc - Peer reviewed performance evaluation and self-test u..
PU
07/06IP  : Xeros Technology Group plc - Agreements To Trial Domestic XFiltra
PU
07/05IP  : Abingdon Health plc - Manufacturing Agreement with Bioporto A/S
PU
07/05IP  : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad partners with top US media agency
PU
07/02IP  : Diurnal Group plc - Diurnal receives Marketing Authorisation for Efmody® i..
PU
06/29IP  : Navenio Ltd - Navenio Awarded Government Funding for its Hospital Workforc..
PU
06/29IP  : Diurnal Group plc - Distribution agreement with Er-Kim for Bulgaria and Ro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 231 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 1 241 M 1 717 M 1 724 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 116,80 GBX
Average target price 151,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IP GROUP PLC18.10%1 771
BLACKROCK, INC.24.91%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.19.84%78 923
UBS GROUP AG9.66%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)17.65%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.35.54%44 625