IP : DeepMatter Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM-quoted company focusing on digitising chemistry, is pleased to announce that Bryn Roberts has been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 August 2021.

Bryn brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical sector having spent 15 years at Roche, the Swiss multinational healthcare company. He is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Data Services at Roche Information Solutions and until recently was Global Head of Operations, Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development. As a member of the Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development Leadership Team he led innovation in disciplines such as Data Science and Laboratory Automation, including diverse applications of Digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Bryn has a deep understanding of informatics and innovation in the laboratory, having overseen the development and operation of Roche's R&D Innovation Centres, including new state-of-the-art laboratories in Basel, Zurich, Munich and Shanghai. DeepMatter will seek to leverage his knowledge to further develop its powerful data platforms and ensure they meet the needs of the world's pharmaceutical industry, supporting the increased reproducibility, predictability and sustainability of chemistry.

Bryn is a Fellow at the University of Oxford, an Associated Faculty member with the University of Frankfurt Big Data Lab, lectures in medical informatics at the University of Applied Sciences, Switzerland and sits on a number of prestigious advisory boards.

Bryn has previously been recognised in the Fierce Biotech IT list of Top 10 Biotech Techies and the Top 50 Big Data Influencers in Precision Medicine by the Big Data Leaders Forum.

Karen Bach, Non-Executive Chair of DeepMatter Group, commented:'I am delighted to welcome Bryn to DeepMatter. To have such a credible industry expert on the Board is a great vote of confidence in our team and we look forward to tapping into his wealth of insight and expertise to drive our offerings forward. An inspiring leader in the world of informatics, who is pushing the field in novel data-driven healthcare approaches, Bryn is a perfect fit for DeepMatter where we enable scientists to use data to discover and develop medicines that transform patients' lives, reliably and cost effectively. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue in our goal of integrating chemistry with technology by building and commercialising powerful data platforms.'

Bryn Roberts, SVP & Global Head of Data Services at Roche, added: 'My career goal is to drive and enable the delivery of innovative healthcare solutions that address a significant unmet need. The value of data captured directly in the lab via DeepMatter and the insights the industry can extract from them will spur further innovation. I am excited to be joining DeepMatter as my first commercial Non-executive position and look forward to helping them on their journey to accelerate scientific computing in the pharma industry.'

Bryn Richard Roberts, aged 53, holds no other listed company directorships, nor has he held any directorships during the five years prior to his appointment. He holds no interest in the ordinary shares of the Company. There are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For more information, please contact:

DeepMatter Group plc T: 0141 548 8156 Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor and Broker) T: 020 7523 8000 Bobbie Hilliam Alma PR T: 020 3405 0205 Caroline Forde / Harriet Jackson / Kieran Breheny/ Faye Calow deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

About DeepMatter Group plc

DeepMatter is building and commercialising the most powerful data platforms, to enable scientists to easily perform and optimise chemical reactions, by increasingly integrating chemistry with technology. Ultimately this will allow the greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics.

Visit: www.deepmatter.io and follow @deepmattergroup