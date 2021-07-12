IP : DeepVerge plc - DeepVerge appoints ex Ogilvy Business Director, Niamh O'Kennedy, as Group Marketing Officer

Strengthens management support to Executives to meet expansion plans of all DeepVerge divisions

DeepVerge (LSE:DVRG.L), is pleased to announce the appointment of Niamh O'Kennedy as Group Marketing Officer to lead the Group's brand acceleration strategy.

Niamh joins DeepVerge with more than 20 years in the advertising business adding expertise in brand, marketing and communications at executive level. During her 10 year tenure at Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com) she worked with clients such as Ford, Boots, GSK, Heinz and Visa. She led high performing inter-agency teams to deliver global brand campaigns for a wide range of clients in a number of industry sectors including: retail, healthcare, motoring, FMCG, financial, pharmaceutical, government and CSR sectors. Prior to working with Ogilvy, Niamh worked at a number of other digital and activation agencies bringing brands to life through immersive events, experiential marketing, trade shows and industry-leading multimedia solutions. She cut her advertising teeth in London and Sydney, Australia working with McCann Worldgroup, part of Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG).

At DeepVerge, Niamh will be responsible for implementing cross group marketing strategies to strengthen the Brand portfolio of the Group within the growing market for Labskin, Skin Trust Club and Microtox products and services. Niamh's appointment reinforces DeepVerge's desire to strengthen its core management team to deliver on its commercial focused global growth strategy.

Niamh O'Kennedy, Group Marketing Officer commented:

'I'm joining DeepVerge at an exciting time in its development, when there is a huge rise in demand for products and services served by Microtox, a 34 year heritage brand in the environmental health division. There's enormous potential to widen awareness of the value we can bring to consumers and business clients in the skincare industry as they re-shape access to a digital healthcare future. Labskin, a 14 year old brand and recognised thought leader in the skincare industry with the largest skin microbiome database in the world, powers the new brand, Skin Trust Club and works with many Top 20 global skincare companies. I'm looking forward to bringing fresh insight and ideas into the business to accelerate our growth.'

Gerard Brandon, DeepVerge plc CEO commented:

'We are delighted to welcome Niamh to the DeepVerge management team. She has a wealth of strategic experience gained from advising global companies and I look forward to working with her as we continue to expand to meet demand across all divisions.'

This is a non-Board appointment.

Contacts

DeepVerge plc +44 (0) 7340 055 648 Gerard Brandon, CEO

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 113 370 8974 Neil Baldwin/Andrew Emmott

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker) +44 (0) 20 3657 0050 Andy Thacker/James Pope



About DeepVerge plc (www.deepverge.com)

DeepVerge is an environmental and life science group of companies that develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus and toxins. Utilising artificial intelligent data analytics to scientifically prove the impact of skincare product claims on skin microbiome for most of the top 20 global cosmetic company clients and remotely detect and identify in real-time, dangerous pathogens in wastewater treatment plants, drinking water, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.