Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IP Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IP : Garrison Technology Ltd - Garrison Technology Demonstrates Resilience and Scale With Strong Full-year Growth

06/15/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Garrison Technology, a UK scale-up delivering ultra-secure web isolation and cross domain solutions to commercial and government organisations in the UK, North America and other regions, delivered impressive growth of over 150% in sales between April 2020 and May 2021 despite a year of COVID disruption. Continued strong demand from Garrison's government customers (including the UK Government and US Federal Government) and significant expansion with key commercial accounts including UK retail bank Lloyds Banking Group contributed to revenues in excess of $10 million.

With its Garrison SAVI®, Garrison SACS®and Garrison ULTRA®technologies that make it safe to click on even the most dangerous links, Garrison is pioneering a new technological paradigm in the field of cyber security - an approach known as hardsec. It is this technology that the company is leveraging to build the world's first hardsec cloud service, delivering technology secure enough for sensitive government agencies but scalable and cost-effective enough for mainstream commercial organisations.

CEO David Garfield said of the company's success in the last 12 months: 'Our customers look to us to help them operate effectively in an increasingly unsafe cyber world and I am delighted by their continued confidence in us. Our continuing technology investments will allow us to help more customers as we make our web isolation technology available through our uniquely secure cloud offering.'

Backed by investors Dawn Capital, IP Group, BGF and NM Capital, Garrison has raised over $50M in funding to date and expects continued strong growth in coming years in both government and commercial markets around the world given the ever-more-critical need to protect against web-borne threats such as phishing and ransomware.

'What's so distinctive and good about Garrison is that the security of its technology has been independently verified to the point where it is trusted by highly sensitive government organisations around the world. This is all too rare in cyber security' said Professor Ciaran Martin, former CEO of the UK National Cyber Security Centre and a member of Garrison's advisory board.

'Garrison's real achievement however is delivering this level of security together with scalability, usability and pricing that's proving successful with mainstream commercial enterprises.'

About Garrison:

Garrison was founded in 2014 by David Garfield and Henry Harrison, who set out on a mission to make the cybersecurity market more secure. With a wealth of experience from previous cyber businesses, they designed a threat elimination product that eradicates the largest cyber risk to organisations and governments worldwide, that of web-borne threats such as malware, phishing attacks and drive-by downloads. Today Garrison's hardsec technology is enabling governments and securing commercial organisations across many geographies and sectors.

For more information about Garrison's unique approach and solutions, please visit www.garrison.com.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IP GROUP PLC
05:00aIP  : Garrison Technology Ltd - Garrison Technology Demonstrates Resilience and ..
PU
06/14Marshall Wace, Citadel Among Funds Shorting GBP1 Billion of UK Stock in Beari..
DJ
06/14FRONTIER IP  : Portfolio Company Nandi Proteins Appoints CEO
MT
06/14ALPHAWAVE IP  : Year-To-Date Bookings In 2021 Surpass Strongest-Ever First-Half ..
MT
06/09IP  : Itaconix Plc - Completed New Funding with Institutional Investors
PU
06/09IP  : to Pay Maiden Dividend in Mid-June
MT
06/08IP  : DeepMatter Group Plc - Posting of ARA and Updated Notice of AGM
PU
06/08IP  : Itaconix plc - Trading update
PU
06/08IP  : Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd - Closes $47 million financing round
PU
06/07IP  : Portfolio Company Iksuda Therapeutics Raises $42 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 231 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 151,33 GBX
Last Close Price 119,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC21.13%1 796
BLACKROCK, INC.21.52%134 324
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.14.71%75 060
UBS GROUP AG16.92%57 127
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)18.78%44 133
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.11%43 999